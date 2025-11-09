ETV Bharat / state

TN Doc Detained At Russian Airport, Wife Seeks Help From Central, State Govts

Chennai: What was supposed to be an interesting trip to Russia turned out to be an ordeal for a doctor hailing from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district after he was allegedly detained by Russian authorities in Sochi in September this year. Dr K Jagadeeswaran's wife appealed to Central and state governments to intervene and help her in getting her husband extradited back to India safely.

Detailing the ordeal Jagadeeswaran went through in Russia, his wife, Yamini, told PTI, that he was tortured and humiliated in custody for an unknown reason to them, and his health condition has deteriorated. Though he has been released now from custody, he lacked documents required to travel to Moscow so that he can return to India.

She said that Jagadeeswaran got a degree in medicine from an Armenian University in 2022, and they have been living in Armenia since then. The couple has a baby girl and wanted to visit their families in Tamil Nadu in August this year, she said.

"Since my husband is employed by a hospital in Armenia we were living there from 2022. It has been three years after our marriage. We just wanted to visit our families in Tamil Nadu and arrived here in August. I am from Chennai while Jagadeeswaran hails from Tiruvallur.

During our visit, my husband's friend Shekhar Manikandan requested Jagadeeswaran to accompany him for Russia as he is able converse well in Russian language." she told PTI in a brief interaction on Sunday.

His friend is running an educational consultancy in Russia and wanted Jagadeeswaran to accompany him under the tourist visa, she said. "They left on September 15 (from Chennai) and the ordeal started after they reached the Sochi airport," she said. They were taken for interrogation by the immigration authorities from the airport, she said.

Seeing my husband's passport and other documents and after coming to know that Jagadeeswaran can converse well in Russian, the immigration authorities detained him along with his friend at the Sochi airport on September 16, she said.

However, the officials released Shekhar Manikandan, after a week, and he was deported back to India while Jagadeeswaran was not allowed to return. Later, he was detained by the police stating he did not cooperate with the immigration officials since then, she alleged.