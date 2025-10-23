ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: K Ponnusamy, DMK MLA From Senthamangalam, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu): DMK legislator from Senthamangalam constituency K Ponnusamy passed away following cardiac arrest, the party said on Thursday.

He was 74. The ruling party MLA was admitted to a hospital after he complained of discomfort and breathed his last on Thursday. He won from the Senthamangalam constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, in the 2021 Assembly poll. He had previously served as MLA for the same constituency from 2006 to 2011.

With the seat now falling vacant, a by-election will be held at a later date to elect a new representative for the constituency. Expressing grief over the demise of Ponnusamy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the MLA had earned the respect of the people of Senthamangalam constituency and served twice as their representative.

“His demise is a great loss to the people of that constituency and to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He worked with great devotion to the party and great love for Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) and for me,” Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said.