ETV Bharat / state

DMK Leader T R Baalu Withdraws Defamation Case Against Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai

Chennai: T R Baalu, Member of Parliament and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) treasurer, has withdrawn the defamation case he had filed against former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai.

On April 14, 2023, Annamalai - who was then the BJP state president - released a list of assets belonging to DMK ministers and senior functionaries under the title 'DMK Files'. In response, T R Baalu ​​filed a defamation suit against Annamalai at the Saidapet Court in Chennai.

In his complaint, Baalu had ​​stated, "Only my son, TRB Raja (who is a minister), and I are involved in politics; none of my other family members are in public life. Yet, Annamalai has alleged that we have invested crores of rupees across 21 companies. We have made only minor investments in just three of the companies he mentioned and have no connection whatsoever to the others. Annamalai has made defamatory statements against me - someone who has been in public life for over 60 years - without any evidence. Action should be initiated against Annamalai under defamation laws for releasing a list that tarnishes my reputation."