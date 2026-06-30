DMK Leader T R Baalu Withdraws Defamation Case Against Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai
Baalu decided not to pursue the defamation case further after Annamalai left the BJP and launched a new political movement named 'We the Leaders'
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Chennai: T R Baalu, Member of Parliament and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) treasurer, has withdrawn the defamation case he had filed against former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai.
On April 14, 2023, Annamalai - who was then the BJP state president - released a list of assets belonging to DMK ministers and senior functionaries under the title 'DMK Files'. In response, T R Baalu filed a defamation suit against Annamalai at the Saidapet Court in Chennai.
In his complaint, Baalu had stated, "Only my son, TRB Raja (who is a minister), and I are involved in politics; none of my other family members are in public life. Yet, Annamalai has alleged that we have invested crores of rupees across 21 companies. We have made only minor investments in just three of the companies he mentioned and have no connection whatsoever to the others. Annamalai has made defamatory statements against me - someone who has been in public life for over 60 years - without any evidence. Action should be initiated against Annamalai under defamation laws for releasing a list that tarnishes my reputation."
Annamalai's counsel had cross-examined T R Baalu in the case, which had been pending at the Saidapet Court since 2023, and the matter was subsequently adjourned for further cross-examination.
Meanwhile, Annamalai left the BJP and launched a new political movement named 'We the Leaders'. According to sources, Baalu decided not to pursue the defamation case further after Annamalai left the BJP. Over the past 15 days, Baalu had been consulting with legal experts regarding the withdrawal of the case.
Subsequently, acting on legal advice, T R Baalu filed a petition in the Saidapet Court today to withdraw the defamation case against Annamalai. With this, the defamation case, which had been pending since 2023, has now been closed.
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