ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: DMK, AIADMK Approach DGP Seeking Action Against Ruling TVK MLA Over Obscene Messages To Collector

Chennai: The leading opposition parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna DMK (AIADMK) have separately approached the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking action against ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent obscene text messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector.

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi submitted a complaint at the DGP's office in Chennai, demanding an impartial investigation into the allegations. He also called for the case to be handed over to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint, Bharathi alleged that the police had failed to take appropriate action against TVK members accused of misbehaving with a woman police officer in Villivakkam.

"Ever since the police released those TVK members, the party's cadres seem to have developed the impression that they can get away with anything," he alleged.

Demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations involving the Kallakurichi Collector, Bharathi said DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide whether to approach the court if the police failed to act.

He also accused the TVK of creating an environment in which police personnel and women were not safe.

Separately, R Thrisuli, an advocate at the Madras High Court and deputy secretary of the AIADMK's South Chennai District Legal Wing, submitted a complaint seeking stringent legal action against the MLA.