Tamil Nadu: DMK, AIADMK Approach DGP Seeking Action Against Ruling TVK MLA Over Obscene Messages To Collector
DMK official R S Bharathi alleged that the police failed to take action against TVK members accused of misbehaving with a woman officer in Villivakkam.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Chennai: The leading opposition parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna DMK (AIADMK) have separately approached the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking action against ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent obscene text messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector.
DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi submitted a complaint at the DGP's office in Chennai, demanding an impartial investigation into the allegations. He also called for the case to be handed over to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).
Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint, Bharathi alleged that the police had failed to take appropriate action against TVK members accused of misbehaving with a woman police officer in Villivakkam.
"Ever since the police released those TVK members, the party's cadres seem to have developed the impression that they can get away with anything," he alleged.
VIDEO | Chennai: DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi says, “We have lodged a complaint with the DGP, requesting a CB-CID enquiry, as we are not satisfied with the possibility of the local police conducting the investigation. We have made it clear that this is not an ordinary incident, as the person involved is an MLA from the ruling party, while the affected person is a woman IAS officer. This is a matter of serious concern, and therefore, we believe the investigation should be conducted by the CB-CID.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2026
Demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations involving the Kallakurichi Collector, Bharathi said DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide whether to approach the court if the police failed to act.
He also accused the TVK of creating an environment in which police personnel and women were not safe.
Separately, R Thrisuli, an advocate at the Madras High Court and deputy secretary of the AIADMK's South Chennai District Legal Wing, submitted a complaint seeking stringent legal action against the MLA.
The complaint was also forwarded to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police.
It alleged that the MLA had sent indecent and obscene text messages to the District Collector over the phone, causing concern over the safety of even senior district officials. The complaint sought appropriate legal action against those involved.
The controversy follows allegations circulating on social media that Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh sent obscene messages to the Collector and later visited the official's residence while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, creating a disturbance.
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