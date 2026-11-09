Diwali Violence Claims Lives Of Police Officer, Techie In Tamil Nadu; 1,116 Injured
Two separate clashes over firecracker bursting turned fatal in Theni and Tiruchirappalli districts, while three suspects have been arrested in the attack on police officer.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Chennai: Two people, including a Special Sub-Inspector of Police and a 20-year-old IT employee, were killed in separate incidents linked to firecracker bursting during Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Diwali night (Sunday). The state also reported 1,116 firecracker-related injuries, including 131 people admitted to hospitals.
Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar, attached to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Theni, was allegedly assaulted after he objected to a group of youths bursting firecrackers in the middle of a public road at Samadharmapuram on Sunday night (November 8).
According to police, Senthil Kumar, 56, was returning home after completing his duty when he noticed the youths blocking the road and bursting high-decibel crackers. He asked them to move aside. When they allegedly ignored him, he began recording their activity on his mobile phone to report the violation to the police control room.
The youths allegedly surrounded and assaulted him. He collapsed after sustaining injuries and was rushed to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where he died. Police said his pre-existing heart condition may have compounded the impact of the assault.
Following an investigation by five special teams and an examination of CCTV footage, three persons connected with the incident were arrested on Monday. Further investigation is under way.
In another incident, 20-year-old Christopher, an IT employee in Chennai who had returned to his native Purthakudi village near Irungalur in Tiruchirappalli district for Diwali, was killed in a clash over firecracker bursting.
Christopher was bursting crackers with his friends Ranjith, 26, and Lenin, 21, in the middle of a street on Sunday evening when three men from Melath Street — Donald, Edison and Charles — allegedly objected, claiming the crackers were falling on them.
The argument escalated into a clash. One of the accused allegedly attacked Christopher with an iron spanner, striking him on the left side of the chest, while Ranjith sustained an injury to his face. Both were taken to a private medical college hospital in Samayapuram, where Christopher was declared dead. Ranjith is undergoing treatment.
Samayapuram police have registered a case and launched a search for the three accused, who are absconding. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precaution.
1,116 Injured Across TN
The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department said 1,116 people were treated in hospitals for injuries sustained in firecracker-related incidents during Diwali. Of them, 131 were admitted as inpatients, including 103 men, nine women and 19 children. The remaining 985 received outpatient treatment, among them 597 men, 98 women and 290 children.
The department also received 160 emergency calls relating to fires across the state on Diwali day. These included 43 calls concerning fires caused by exploding firecrackers, 61 involving rockets and other aerial fireworks, and 56 relating to other types of fires.
TN Cops Mourn Colleague's Death
சிறப்பு உதவி ஆய்வாளர் உயிரிழந்த சம்பவம் – மூவர் கைது 🔹தேனி காவல் துணைக் கண்காணிப்பாளர் அலுவலகத்தில் பணியாற்றி வந்த சிறப்பு உதவி ஆய்வாளர் திரு. செந்தில்குமார், 08.11.2026 அன்று இரவு பணி முடிந்து வீடு திரும்பும் வழியில், பொதுச் சாலையில் பட்டாசு வெடித்துக் கொண்டிருந்த இளைஞர்களைத் தட்டிக்கேட்டபோது தாக்கப்பட்டு உயிரிழந்தார். 🔹இச்சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக ஐந்து தனிப்படைகள் அமைக்கப்பட்டு விசாரணை மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டது. சிசிடிவி காட்சிகள் ஆய்வு செய்யப்பட்டு, சம்பவத்தில் தொடர்புடைய மூன்று பேர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர். தொடர்ந்து விசாரணை நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. 🔹சிறப்பு உதவி ஆய்வாளர் திரு. செந்தில்குமாரின் மறைவிற்கு காவல்துறை ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்வதுடன், அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் தெரிவிக்கிறது. REGARDING THE DEATH OF SPECIAL SUB-INSPECTOR OF POLICE – THREE PERSONS ARRESTED 🔹Special Sub-Inspector Tr. Senthilkumar, attached to the Office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Theni, lost his life after being assaulted while intervening against youths bursting firecrackers on a public road on the night of 08.11.2026, after completing his duty. 🔹Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Following an investigation by five special teams and examination of CCTV footage, three persons connected with the incident have been arrested. Further investigation is underway. 🔹The Police Department deeply mourns his loss and conveys its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. #TamilNaduPolice #thenipolice #tnpoliceoffl— Tamil Nadu Police (@tnpoliceoffl) November 9, 2026
In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Police Department confirmed that SSI Senthil Kumar had died after being assaulted while intervening against youths bursting firecrackers on a public road after completing his duty on November 8. It said three persons had been arrested following an investigation by five special teams and the examination of CCTV footage. The department expressed condolences to his bereaved family.
200 Tonnes Of Girecracker Waste
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation said around 200 metric tonnes of firecracker waste had been removed from the city following Diwali. It deployed an additional 600 sanitation workers and 350 vehicles for the clean-up, and said the collected waste would be taken to a special processing facility at Gummidipoondi for safe disposal. The civic body also urged residents to segregate firecracker waste and hand it over separately to sanitation workers.
Also read
Firecrackers Turn Diwali Tragic: 13 Dead In MP, Fire Accidents Claim 6 Lives In Rajasthan, TN, Delhi, Odisha; Dozens Injured Across States
Delhi's Post-Diwali Smog: What Breathing Polluted Air Does To Your Lungs And Heart
Post-Diwali Smog Blankets Indian Cities; Delhi-NCR AQI Hits 376, Major Stations Record Varying Pollution Levels
Congress Councillor, Her Husband Charred To Death After Diwali Firecrackers Trigger Blaze In Rajasthan's Pali