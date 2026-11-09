ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Violence Claims Lives Of Police Officer, Techie In Tamil Nadu; 1,116 Injured

Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar, attached to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Theni, was assaulted after he objected to a group of youths bursting firecrackers in the middle of a public road at Samadharmapuram. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Two people, including a Special Sub-Inspector of Police and a 20-year-old IT employee, were killed in separate incidents linked to firecracker bursting during Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Diwali night (Sunday). The state also reported 1,116 firecracker-related injuries, including 131 people admitted to hospitals.

Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar, attached to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Theni, was allegedly assaulted after he objected to a group of youths bursting firecrackers in the middle of a public road at Samadharmapuram on Sunday night (November 8).

According to police, Senthil Kumar, 56, was returning home after completing his duty when he noticed the youths blocking the road and bursting high-decibel crackers. He asked them to move aside. When they allegedly ignored him, he began recording their activity on his mobile phone to report the violation to the police control room.

The youths allegedly surrounded and assaulted him. He collapsed after sustaining injuries and was rushed to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, where he died. Police said his pre-existing heart condition may have compounded the impact of the assault.

Following an investigation by five special teams and an examination of CCTV footage, three persons connected with the incident were arrested on Monday. Further investigation is under way.

In another incident, 20-year-old Christopher, an IT employee in Chennai who had returned to his native Purthakudi village near Irungalur in Tiruchirappalli district for Diwali, was killed in a clash over firecracker bursting.

Christopher was bursting crackers with his friends Ranjith, 26, and Lenin, 21, in the middle of a street on Sunday evening when three men from Melath Street — Donald, Edison and Charles — allegedly objected, claiming the crackers were falling on them.

The argument escalated into a clash. One of the accused allegedly attacked Christopher with an iron spanner, striking him on the left side of the chest, while Ranjith sustained an injury to his face. Both were taken to a private medical college hospital in Samayapuram, where Christopher was declared dead. Ranjith is undergoing treatment.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department said 1,116 people were treated in hospitals for injuries sustained in firecracker-related incidents during Diwali (ETV Bharat)

Samayapuram police have registered a case and launched a search for the three accused, who are absconding. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precaution.

1,116 Injured Across TN

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department said 1,116 people were treated in hospitals for injuries sustained in firecracker-related incidents during Diwali. Of them, 131 were admitted as inpatients, including 103 men, nine women and 19 children. The remaining 985 received outpatient treatment, among them 597 men, 98 women and 290 children.