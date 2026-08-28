ETV Bharat / state

TN Digitises Liquor Stock Supply: Handheld Devices, Mandatory OTP Login For Shops From Sep 1

Chennai: The liquor sales monopoly in Tamil Nadu, TASMAC, has announced a new automated indent request process for all retail shops across the state, with effect from September 1. Under the new system, liquor shop supervisors will submit stock indents using dedicated handheld devices, fully replacing manual submissions.

Accordingly, consumers will get their preferred brand based on sales in that particular area, and now consumers will get their choice of liquor, a senior official said on Friday.

The initiative stems from an official directive issued by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) Managing Director K Nanthakumar following executive decisions made at the corporate office.

In an order, he said, building on the complete end-to-end computerisation achieved across all 38 districts and depots in mid-2025, this tech-driven procedure aims to streamline stock distribution, eliminate paperwork, and prevent supply bottlenecks.

"Under the new digital mechanism, eligibility quantities for each shop will automatically populate on the handheld device, organised by specific brands and pack sizes", he said, adding, "while supervisors cannot reduce the system-generated base figures, they are allowed to increase stock orders by up to 20 per cent based on local demand.