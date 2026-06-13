ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu DGP, Chennai Police Commissioner Issue New Guidelines To Prevent Deaths In Police Custody

Chennai: Following custodial torture incidents reported across the state and Chennai city, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal and Chennai City Police Commissioner A Amalraj issued a set of guidelines imposing stricter procedures for the detention and handling of arrested persons at police stations to prevent custodial deaths and ensure greater accountability.

The instructions were circulated to police personnel across the state. According to the order, accused persons and suspects cannot be lodged in police station lock-ups without the prior permission of the Inspector concerned. Their detention must also be properly recorded in the station's general diary and relevant registers.

The guidelines direct police personnel to closely monitor the conduct and condition of all persons brought to police stations. Investigations involving arrested persons should be completed immediately, and they should be produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody without unnecessary delay.