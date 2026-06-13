Tamil Nadu DGP, Chennai Police Commissioner Issue New Guidelines To Prevent Deaths In Police Custody
According to the order, accused persons and suspects cannot be lodged in police station lock-ups without the prior permission of the Inspector concerned.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Chennai: Following custodial torture incidents reported across the state and Chennai city, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal and Chennai City Police Commissioner A Amalraj issued a set of guidelines imposing stricter procedures for the detention and handling of arrested persons at police stations to prevent custodial deaths and ensure greater accountability.
The instructions were circulated to police personnel across the state. According to the order, accused persons and suspects cannot be lodged in police station lock-ups without the prior permission of the Inspector concerned. Their detention must also be properly recorded in the station's general diary and relevant registers.
The guidelines direct police personnel to closely monitor the conduct and condition of all persons brought to police stations. Investigations involving arrested persons should be completed immediately, and they should be produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody without unnecessary delay.
The officers also instructed that if an arrested person is under the influence of alcohol or has visible injuries, the individual must first undergo examination at a govt hospital before any interrogation is conducted. In cases involving violent offences where an accused has to be kept in a police station overnight, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors have been directed to exercise heightened vigilance to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during detention.
The Amnesty International while responding to the sentencing of nine police officers to death by the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai for the 2020 custodial torture and killing of P Jayaraj and P Bennix, had said, “The court verdict marks a rare moment of accountability in India’s long struggle against police torture. The verdict acknowledges the brutality of a crime that shocked the nation. But this death penalty sentence is not justice – it is a deflection from the deeper reforms urgently required to ensure police oversight and accountability. Punishing a human rights violation with another does not end violence; it just perpetuates it".
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