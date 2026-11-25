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Tamil Nadu: DGP Assures Fair Probe Into Harassment Of Kallakurichi Collector By TVK MLA

Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal assured that the investigation into sexual harassment against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh of TVK will be conducted fairly. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has assured that the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh of ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be conducted fairly and that appropriate legal action will follow.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an awareness programme marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women here on Wednesday, the DGP said the Tamil Nadu government top woman official had lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police (DSP), following which a case was registered.

“Following the directives of the Madras High Court, the investigation is being conducted under the leadership of a Superintendent of Police and the supervision of an Inspector General. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” Mahesh Kumar said.

Asked whether the MLA's position in the ruling TVK could influence the investigation, the state police chief said the probe would be impartial and action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The MLA is accused of sending obscene text messages to the woman officer. Police have registered a case under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 75, 78 and 79, according to the source.

4-Member Panel To Conduct Inquiry

Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srushti Singh has been appointed as the investigating officer, and a summons has been issued to the MLA.

Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member committee to inquire into the allegations against the MLA, in compliance with the Madras High Court's direction to set up a panel by Friday (November 27).

Kakarla Usha, additional chief secretary to the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, will head the committee. Its other members are S Madhumathi, secretary to the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons; P Sumathi, secretary to the Law Department and social worker Sunitha Joe of Chennai.

The committee will conduct the inquiry under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and submit its report within 60 days. The government order also requires the proceedings to follow the guidelines issued on June 18, 2025.

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