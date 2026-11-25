Tamil Nadu: DGP Assures Fair Probe Into Harassment Of Kallakurichi Collector By TVK MLA
Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srushti Singh has been appointed as the investigating officer, and a summons has been issued to the MLA C Arul Vignesh.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has assured that the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh of ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will be conducted fairly and that appropriate legal action will follow.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an awareness programme marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women here on Wednesday, the DGP said the Tamil Nadu government top woman official had lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police (DSP), following which a case was registered.
“Following the directives of the Madras High Court, the investigation is being conducted under the leadership of a Superintendent of Police and the supervision of an Inspector General. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” Mahesh Kumar said.
Asked whether the MLA's position in the ruling TVK could influence the investigation, the state police chief said the probe would be impartial and action would be taken in accordance with the law.
VIDEO | Chennai: “We are conducting investigation under leadership of an SP and supervision of an IG, whatever action is required as per law, team will take it,” says DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal promising a fair investigation into harassment complaint against Kallakurichi MLA. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
The MLA is accused of sending obscene text messages to the woman officer. Police have registered a case under five provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 75, 78 and 79, according to the source.
4-Member Panel To Conduct Inquiry
Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Srushti Singh has been appointed as the investigating officer, and a summons has been issued to the MLA.
Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member committee to inquire into the allegations against the MLA, in compliance with the Madras High Court's direction to set up a panel by Friday (November 27).
Kakarla Usha, additional chief secretary to the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, will head the committee. Its other members are S Madhumathi, secretary to the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons; P Sumathi, secretary to the Law Department and social worker Sunitha Joe of Chennai.
VIDEO | Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur SP Srishti Singh, appointed investigating officer in the harassment case against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh, reviews the probe for five hours. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/UpYGK4Qka1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
The committee will conduct the inquiry under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and submit its report within 60 days. The government order also requires the proceedings to follow the guidelines issued on June 18, 2025.
SSF Reports Action On 7,230 Complaints
VIDEO | Chennai: “The TVK government sat on the complaint for 116 days. The Chief Secretary concealed the offence. Was the CM, who is responsible for law and order, sleeping?” says Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin after submitting a complaint to the DGP against the Kallakurichi MLA. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
On security arrangements for the Karthigai Deepam festival, Mahesh Kumar said 15,000 police personnel, led by 30 SP-rank officers, had been deployed in Tiruvannamalai. AI-enabled cameras and drones were used for surveillance, while a help desk staffed by trained personnel was set up for devotees.
He also said 5,000 police personnel had been deployed in Madurai to prevent law-and-order problems in connection with the situation at Thiruparankundram.
Earlier, at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Police's Singappen Special Task Force (SSF) to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the DGP launched an e-learning portal and presented awards to winners of a short-film competition on the safety of women and children.
Three films were selected from 979 entries, with the student creators receiving cash prizes and certificates.
SSF head K Bhavaneeswari said the unit had received and acted on 7,230 complaints concerning the safety of women and children over the past five-and-a-half months.
The task force had helped trace 104 missing women and 173 missing children, prevented 99 child marriages and facilitated the re-enrolment of 1,250 school dropouts, she said. Awareness programmes had reached around 87,000 people, while 75 destitute or abandoned persons had been rescued and rehabilitated.
Actress Revathi, who attended the programme, said efforts to prevent violence against women and children should also focus on how boys are raised, rather than placing the responsibility solely on women.
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