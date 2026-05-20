ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Devotee Robbed Of Her 80-Gram Gold Chain In Shirdi

Shirdi: A Sai devotee from Coimbatore, who had gone to Mhaloba Temple in Shirdi, was robbed of her gold chain, weighing around 80 grams, by bike-borne chain snatchers in a crowded street here on Tuesday night.

The incident not only triggered anxiety among locals and outstation devotees, who come to offer prayers at various temples in the city, but has once again brought the issue of citizen safety in Shirdi to the forefront. On information, police rushed to the scene and initiated investigations after noting down the details from the victim.

According to reports, Shila, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, had come to Shirdi with her family to seek blessings of Sai Baba. After visiting the temple, she stepped out with her family members to go shopping. While some members of their group had gone ahead to shop, Shila was walking along the road with her husband.

An unidentified individual approached from the rear side on a two-wheeler and stopped the couple under the pretext of asking for directions. The instant the woman responded, the man snatched the gold chain from her neck and fled the scene, before she could realise what had occurred.