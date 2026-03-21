Tamil Nadu Deports 33 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants, Sent To West Bengal By Train
As part of a crackdown, 33 Bangladeshis were deported from Tamil Nadu after months in a refugee camp and sent to West Bengal by train.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: As many as 33 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in India without valid documents have been deported to their home country by train.
The Tamil Nadu Police had earlier detained these individuals, including four children, four women and 25 men, for various reasons such as involvement in criminal cases, visa expiry and lack of valid documents. They had been housed for several months at a refugee camp in Attur, Salem district, where basic facilities, including food, were provided.
However, the detainees had repeatedly staged hunger strikes at the camp, demanding that authorities take steps to send them back to Bangladesh. The Salem district administration had brought the matter to the attention of the Tamil Nadu government.
Subsequently, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Bangladesh High Commission in India. However, due to violence and instability in Bangladesh last year, their deportation could not be carried out earlier.
On March 20, the 33 individuals were brought from the Salem special refugee camp to Tiruchirappalli railway station. They were then sent to West Bengal in a reserved coach of the Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Superfast Express under tight security.
More than 20 police personnel accompanied them during the journey, and a separate coach was allotted for security reasons.
Upon reaching West Bengal, the Tamil Nadu Police will hand them over to the West Bengal Police, which will then transfer them to the Bangladeshi authorities.
The Tamil Nadu Police have been identifying and deporting foreign nationals who are illegally staying or whose visas have expired in districts such as Salem and Tiruppur as part of efforts to curb crime.
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