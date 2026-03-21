ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Deports 33 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants, Sent To West Bengal By Train

Tiruchirappalli: As many as 33 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in India without valid documents have been deported to their home country by train.

The Tamil Nadu Police had earlier detained these individuals, including four children, four women and 25 men, for various reasons such as involvement in criminal cases, visa expiry and lack of valid documents. They had been housed for several months at a refugee camp in Attur, Salem district, where basic facilities, including food, were provided.

However, the detainees had repeatedly staged hunger strikes at the camp, demanding that authorities take steps to send them back to Bangladesh. The Salem district administration had brought the matter to the attention of the Tamil Nadu government.

Subsequently, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Bangladesh High Commission in India. However, due to violence and instability in Bangladesh last year, their deportation could not be carried out earlier.