ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Nagercoil Train Coach; Post-Mortem Confirms Murder

Nagercoil railway yard where a decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found hidden under a seat from coach reserved for passengers with disabilities. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanyakumari: The post-mortem examination of a woman whose decomposed body was found hidden beneath a seat in a train coach at the Nagercoil railway yard has confirmed that she was murdered, Tamil Nadu Police said.

The body was discovered on Wednesday (November 18) when railway staff were cleaning a passenger train ahead of its scheduled departure from Nagercoil to Kottayam.

The train, which had arrived from Keralam capital Thiruvananthapuram on November 11, had been moved to the railway yard after developing a fault in its handbrake. It was taken up for maintenance, and cleaning was underway after the repairs were completed.

During the cleaning, staff noticed a foul smell coming from the coach reserved for passengers with disabilities (PwDs). On inspecting the compartment, they found the decomposed body of a woman concealed beneath a seat and alerted the Nagercoil Railway Police.

Police recovered the body and estimated the woman's age to be between 35 and 40. Her face was severely decomposed, making identification difficult. The body was subsequently sent to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The examination revealed fractures in the woman's pelvic region and ribcage, indicating that she had been murdered. Police have not yet identified the victim.

SIT Formed

Following the post-mortem findings, the case has been reclassified as murder. Two special investigation teams headed by Railway Police Inspector Catherine Sujatha have been formed to investigate the crime.