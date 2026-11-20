Tamil Nadu: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Nagercoil Train Coach; Post-Mortem Confirms Murder
The train, which had arrived from Keralam capital Thiruvananthapuram on November 11, had been moved to railway yard after developing a fault in its handbrake.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The post-mortem examination of a woman whose decomposed body was found hidden beneath a seat in a train coach at the Nagercoil railway yard has confirmed that she was murdered, Tamil Nadu Police said.
The body was discovered on Wednesday (November 18) when railway staff were cleaning a passenger train ahead of its scheduled departure from Nagercoil to Kottayam.
The train, which had arrived from Keralam capital Thiruvananthapuram on November 11, had been moved to the railway yard after developing a fault in its handbrake. It was taken up for maintenance, and cleaning was underway after the repairs were completed.
During the cleaning, staff noticed a foul smell coming from the coach reserved for passengers with disabilities (PwDs). On inspecting the compartment, they found the decomposed body of a woman concealed beneath a seat and alerted the Nagercoil Railway Police.
Police recovered the body and estimated the woman's age to be between 35 and 40. Her face was severely decomposed, making identification difficult. The body was subsequently sent to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The examination revealed fractures in the woman's pelvic region and ribcage, indicating that she had been murdered. Police have not yet identified the victim.
SIT Formed
Following the post-mortem findings, the case has been reclassified as murder. Two special investigation teams headed by Railway Police Inspector Catherine Sujatha have been formed to investigate the crime.
Police are examining CCTV footage from Nagercoil Junction to establish when and how the body was brought into the train. Footage from the railway stations along the Thiruvananthapuram–Nagercoil route is also being scrutinised, particularly recordings from around November 11.
Local police are questioning railway employees, as the yard is primarily accessible to railway staff. The special teams are also working to establish the woman's identity and trace those responsible for the murder.
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