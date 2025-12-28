Tamil Nadu: Deaths After Drinking Water Trigger Protest In Thiruvallur Village
Village erupts in protest after two people die and several others fall sick, allegedly after consuming drinking water supplied by the panchayat.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 12:10 AM IST
Thiruvallur: Residents of Karlambakkam staged a protest, blocking a road in Tamil Nadu, alleging that two people died after consuming drinking water supplied by the panchayat administration.
In Karlambakkam colony near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district, drinking water is supplied through an overhead water tank by the panchayat administration. Reportedly, more than a thousand people in this area utilise this water. It has been reported that people in the area experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking this water. Later, it also emerged that more than 40 people affected by drinking the water are currently receiving treatment in a local hospital.
Meanwhile, two people, Ezhumalai and Sudha, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, have reportedly died without responding to treatment.
Following this, the enraged residents of the area, claiming that the contaminated drinking water was the cause of the deaths, staged a road blockade on the state highway leading to R.K. Pettai. Those participating in the protest have also expressed their dissatisfaction that neither the District Collector, nor health department officials, nor block development officials have come forward to discuss their problems.
Subsequently, more than 30 police officers have been deployed to the scene for security. The public, refusing to accept the police's attempts at negotiation, is continuing their road blockade.