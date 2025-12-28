ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Deaths After Drinking Water Trigger Protest In Thiruvallur Village

Thiruvallur: Residents of Karlambakkam staged a protest, blocking a road in Tamil Nadu, alleging that two people died after consuming drinking water supplied by the panchayat administration.

In Karlambakkam colony near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district, drinking water is supplied through an overhead water tank by the panchayat administration. Reportedly, more than a thousand people in this area utilise this water. It has been reported that people in the area experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking this water. Later, it also emerged that more than 40 people affected by drinking the water are currently receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Meanwhile, two people, Ezhumalai and Sudha, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital, have reportedly died without responding to treatment.