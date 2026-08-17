Tamil Nadu: Relatives Refuse To Accept Body In Madurai, Allege Police Torture Led To Death
Paramasivam was trampled on the head with police boots, causing him to collapse at Chintamani station on July 19 and died on Sunday in hospital.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Madurai: Relatives of a man who died on Sunday (August 16) are staging a protest and refusing to accept his body, alleging that he died after being tortured by Tamil Nadu policemen while being taken for questioning.
The deceased, Paramasivam, and his wife Ayyammal were allegedly involved in a parking-related dispute with neighbours on July 16. The couple reportedly sustained injuries in the altercation and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Chintamani police station.
According to Paramasivam's family, police personnel later visited the hospital where the couple were undergoing treatment and allegedly threatened them to withdraw the complaint.
The family further alleged that Paramasivam, 52 and Ayyammal were taken to the police station for questioning on July 19. They claimed that Paramasivam was severely assaulted there in the presence of Inspector Vijayabaskar, Sub-Inspector Jayakumar and other police personnel.
The relatives alleged that Paramasivam was trampled on the head with police boots, causing him to collapse at the station. They further claimed that he was threatened with arrest and being booked under a ganja case if he disclosed the alleged assault.
Paramasivam allegedly suffered severe bleeding from his head following the incident. He was subsequently admitted to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital and later shifted to the emergency department of Velammal Hospital. He died on Sunday (August 16), according to his relatives.
Muthukrishnan, a relative of Paramasivam, demanded that a case be registered under appropriate legal provisions against the police personnel named by the family, including Inspector Vijayabaskar, Sub-Inspector Jayakumar and constables Anand and Abdul Mohammed.
“We demand strict action against the police officers involved. Paramasivam’s family should be provided appropriate relief and a government job,” he said.
The relatives have demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged assault at the police station and action against all personnel found responsible.
Paramasivam’s body is currently kept at the mortuary of the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. The relatives have said they will not accept the body until their demands, including an RTO inquiry, are met.
Police authorities have not yet publicly responded to the allegations.
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