Tamil Nadu: DMK Terms Vijay Govt's Crop Loan Waiver Plan As 'Injustice'; AIADMK Calls It 'Scientific Deception'
The TVK promised to completely waive the cooperative bank crop loans taken by farmers having up to 5 acres of land
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Chennai: The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday criticised the Vijay-led government's crop loan waiver plan, claiming that it doesn't entirely fulfil the TVK party's poll promises, especially the complete waiver of cooperative sector farm loans given to those having up to 5 acres of land.
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that during the elections, the TVK promised to completely waive the crop loans of farmers having up to 5 acres of land. But now they have announced to waive off the crop loans of up to Rs 50,000. "This is an injustice to farmers. A breach of trust," he alleged.
AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the TVK government, terming the crop loan waiver announcement as "scientific deception" to distract the people from "horse-trading" politics allegedly being indulged.
He accused the newly formed government under C Joseph Vijay of "idling away time" to divert the people of Tamil Nadu from "watching the most disgusting politics of horse-trading."
Reacting to the chief minister's announcement on Monday, regarding waiver of cooperative bank crop loans up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers across the state, the AIADMK general secretary said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had promised total waiver of crop loans for all farmers having up to 5 acres of land. Shifting the criteria from land size to a monetary cap of Rs 50,000 was a "major betrayal of trust", the former chief minister claimed.
Comparing the sum provided during the previous AIADMK regime under him, Palaniswami said the then AIADMK government had completely waived Rs 12,110 crore in farm loans, which provided relief to over 16.43 lakh farmers without any complex restrictions.
"The dummy horse government, which is functioning as described in the Tamil proverb 'my husband has also gone to the concert,' (doing something to show off without real interest in it), has staged a scientific fraud in the name of waiving agricultural crop loans. This was announced to divert the people of Tamil Nadu from the most disgusting politics of horse-trading, which is being done frivolously without attending to the work that a government should be doing," Palaniswami said in the statement on Tuesday.
The TVK promised to completely waive the cooperative bank crop loans taken by farmers having up to 5 acres of land, but now they are using money as the criterion instead of land.
"If you see that in 2021 we waived off loans worth Rs 12,110 crore and now they are saying that they will waive off loans worth only Rs 2,044 crore in 2026, the farmers will understand that it's a big deception. As a farmer, I say history shows that no government that cheated farmers ever lasted. A farmer is like a god who feeds. Don’t cheat them," Palaniswami said in a statement.
He asked the state government to fully implement its original poll assurance and help the farmers. Leader of the Opposition DMK in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accused the TVK government of allegedly deceiving farmers under the guise of waiving crop loans.
Contrary to their poll promise of completely waiving the crop loans of farmers having up to 5 acres of land, the TVK government has announced to waive the crop loans of up to Rs 50,000, Udhayanidhi claimed.
"This is an injustice to farmers. A breach of trust. They already said that up to 200 units of free electricity would be provided to domestic consumers, but shocked the people by saying that the scheme targets households whose power consumption did not exceed 500 units every two months," Udhayanidhi said on 'X.'
பயிர்க்கடன் தள்ளுபடி என்ற பெயரில் விவசாயிகளை ஏமாற்றி இருக்கிறது த.வெ.க அரசு.— Udhay - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@Udhaystalin) May 26, 2026
தேர்தல் பிரச்சாரத்தின் போது,
5 ஏக்கர் வரை நிலம் வைத்திருக்கும் விவசாயிகளுக்கு முழுமையான பயிர்க்கடன் தள்ளுபடி என்று வாக்குறுதி தந்தார்கள்.
ஆனால், இப்போது ரூ.50,000 வரையிலான கடனுக்கு மட்டுமே முழு…
He further said, "Now, they are committing a scam in the name of crop loan waiver. Should people be mentally prepared for many more disappointments like this, CM sir?"
Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss hailed the announcement and said the government should also look into the condition of other farmers.
"Although this announcement will not completely reduce the burden of all farmers, it should be seen as an attempt to provide hope and support to farmers in the current economic situation. The government should announce more comprehensive relief schemes for farmers from all walks of life who are affected by continuous natural disasters, rising production costs, and inadequate prices for their produce," he said in a statement.
Also, steps should be taken to ensure that all farmers get the necessary seeds, fertilisers and inputs at subsidised prices through cooperative societies. Farmers who have received crop loan waivers should be provided with new loans through cooperative societies so that they can continue to carry out agricultural work, he added.
"There should be no administrative hurdles. It is the primary responsibility of the government to protect all farmers and improve their livelihood. Good schemes for this should be implemented continuously to benefit farmers," he said.
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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Crop Loan Waiver For Farmers Borrowing From Cooperative Banks