ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: DMK Terms Vijay Govt's Crop Loan Waiver Plan As 'Injustice'; AIADMK Calls It 'Scientific Deception'

Chennai: The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday criticised the Vijay-led government's crop loan waiver plan, claiming that it doesn't entirely fulfil the TVK party's poll promises, especially the complete waiver of cooperative sector farm loans given to those having up to 5 acres of land.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that during the elections, the TVK promised to completely waive the crop loans of farmers having up to 5 acres of land. But now they have announced to waive off the crop loans of up to Rs 50,000. "This is an injustice to farmers. A breach of trust," he alleged.

AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the TVK government, terming the crop loan waiver announcement as "scientific deception" to distract the people from "horse-trading" politics allegedly being indulged.

He accused the newly formed government under C Joseph Vijay of "idling away time" to divert the people of Tamil Nadu from "watching the most disgusting politics of horse-trading."

Reacting to the chief minister's announcement on Monday, regarding waiver of cooperative bank crop loans up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers across the state, the AIADMK general secretary said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had promised total waiver of crop loans for all farmers having up to 5 acres of land. Shifting the criteria from land size to a monetary cap of Rs 50,000 was a "major betrayal of trust", the former chief minister claimed.

Comparing the sum provided during the previous AIADMK regime under him, Palaniswami said the then AIADMK government had completely waived Rs 12,110 crore in farm loans, which provided relief to over 16.43 lakh farmers without any complex restrictions.

"The dummy horse government, which is functioning as described in the Tamil proverb 'my husband has also gone to the concert,' (doing something to show off without real interest in it), has staged a scientific fraud in the name of waiving agricultural crop loans. This was announced to divert the people of Tamil Nadu from the most disgusting politics of horse-trading, which is being done frivolously without attending to the work that a government should be doing," Palaniswami said in the statement on Tuesday.

The TVK promised to completely waive the cooperative bank crop loans taken by farmers having up to 5 acres of land, but now they are using money as the criterion instead of land.

"If you see that in 2021 we waived off loans worth Rs 12,110 crore and now they are saying that they will waive off loans worth only Rs 2,044 crore in 2026, the farmers will understand that it's a big deception. As a farmer, I say history shows that no government that cheated farmers ever lasted. A farmer is like a god who feeds. Don’t cheat them," Palaniswami said in a statement.