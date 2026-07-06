ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Congress To Protest If Karnataka Builds Mekedatu Dam On Cauvery

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Congress will protest against the construction of Mekedatu Dam by Karnataka government on the Cauvery river.

A resolution on staging the protest was passed at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's working committee meeting held at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. The meeting, chaired by Congress Committee state president Manickam Tagore, was attended by senior leaders including P Chidambaram, KS Alagiri, Thangapalu, Selvaperundhakai and other working committee members.

The committee cаtегорically opposed Karnataka’s efforts to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu, stating the move violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict. The TNCC asserted not even a single brick should be allowed to be laid without Tamil Nadu’s consent and vowed to strongly resist the project to safeguard the rights of delta farmers.

The meeting also praised Tagore for his recent appointment, which was made on the recommendation of senior national leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The committee expressed confidence that his leadership would further strengthen the party in the state.

Another resolution endorsed the Congress' decision to support the formation of the current Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Vijay, stating the move was necessary to prevent alternative political forces from forming a government through indirect means.

The committee also congratulated Rajesh Kumar, a member of the Congress, for taking charge as the Minister of Tourism and Viswanathan as the Minister of Higher Education in the cabinet headed by Vijay in the state.

Marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on July 15, the TNCC announced statewide programmes, including welfare activities and an anti-corruption campaign under the slogan 'Stand Upright, Reject Corruption'. Party units at all levels were instructed to organise events throughout the week.