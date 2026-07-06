Tamil Nadu Congress To Protest If Karnataka Builds Mekedatu Dam On Cauvery
TNCC opposed Karnataka’s efforts to construct dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu, stating the move violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Congress will protest against the construction of Mekedatu Dam by Karnataka government on the Cauvery river.
A resolution on staging the protest was passed at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's working committee meeting held at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. The meeting, chaired by Congress Committee state president Manickam Tagore, was attended by senior leaders including P Chidambaram, KS Alagiri, Thangapalu, Selvaperundhakai and other working committee members.
The committee cаtегорically opposed Karnataka’s efforts to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu, stating the move violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict. The TNCC asserted not even a single brick should be allowed to be laid without Tamil Nadu’s consent and vowed to strongly resist the project to safeguard the rights of delta farmers.
The meeting also praised Tagore for his recent appointment, which was made on the recommendation of senior national leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The committee expressed confidence that his leadership would further strengthen the party in the state.
Another resolution endorsed the Congress' decision to support the formation of the current Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister Vijay, stating the move was necessary to prevent alternative political forces from forming a government through indirect means.
The committee also congratulated Rajesh Kumar, a member of the Congress, for taking charge as the Minister of Tourism and Viswanathan as the Minister of Higher Education in the cabinet headed by Vijay in the state.
Marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on July 15, the TNCC announced statewide programmes, including welfare activities and an anti-corruption campaign under the slogan 'Stand Upright, Reject Corruption'. Party units at all levels were instructed to organise events throughout the week.
Additionally, the TNCC raised concerns over alleged irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple trust and called for a transparent investigation under Supreme Court supervision. The leaders said, before the scam came to light, SBI employees had told the Special Investigation Team that donations of an average of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 18 lakh per day were received in the bank accounts of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
But after the matter came to light, the amount increased to Rs 24 lakh to Rs 26 lakh per day. Based on bank data, investigators estimate that Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh may have been misappropriated from temple donations daily.
Since the Ram Temple administration is under the control of a private trust, the public has no opportunity to know about the irregularities happening there. The Home Ministry has also refused to provide information under the Right to Information Act since the Ram Temple administration is a private trust. Therefore, it was emphasized in the meeting that the public should be given an opportunity to know about what is happening in the Ram Temple through the Right to Information Act.
The committee said when crude oil prices rose in the international market, subsidies were provided to oil companies to cover losses during the previous United Progressive Alliance government, so as not to place the burden on the public.
However, when the BJP came to power, the subsidy was abolished and the present government, which increases the prices of petrol and diesel when the price of crude oil rises in the international market, does not reduce the prices when the price of crude oil falls. In the last 12 years, the central government has collected Rs 25 lakh crore through excise duty and filled the coffers. Through this, the burden is continuously being placed on the people, the leaders at the meeting said.
While public sector oil companies are reducing prices, private oil companies are not reducing prices in line with them. Due to this, private companies are earning exorbitant profits. The central BJP government should take immediate action to stop this immediately, they said.
Also Read
Won't Allow Even a Single Brick At Mekedatu, Rahul Gandhi Need Not Intervene: Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil