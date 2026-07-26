ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Manickam Tagore Questions DMK's 'Silence' Over Rahul Gandhi's Detention Amid Delhi Protest

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Manickam Tagore has hit out at the DMK for the party's 'silence' over the recent use of force on protesting students in Delhi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's detention following the police action.

Tagore was speaking at a public meeting on Muthurangan Street near the T. Nagar bus stand in Chennai in solidarity with the protesting students and youth in Delhi demanding educational reforms. The meeting was attended by All India Congress Party General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, TVK ministers Rajmohan, Vanni Arasu, Rajesh Kumar, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, and Members of Parliament Venkatesan and Nawaz Gani, among others.

Tagore said that the Union Education Minister should have resigned after the NEET exam question paper was leaked. “But BJP and RSS people do not know what morality is. BJP and RSS are like what actor Vadivelu says in the movie 'Building strong basement weak'. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a failure of an ideology,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Congress chief said that when the party protested in Parliament over the NEET paper leak row, the DMK did not join it in the protest.

“They said they would go and fight alone. The DMK did not condemn the detention of Rahul Gandhi. Are they remaining silent because they are not currently in alliance?” Tagore questioned.

"Before Chief Minister Vijay came to power, he condemned the central government when Rahul Gandhi was attacked. The current opposition parties should have condemned it,” he added.

Speaking at the event, TVK minister Rajmohan accused the BJP led central government of trying to divert the students' protest.