Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Manickam Tagore Questions DMK's 'Silence' Over Rahul Gandhi's Detention Amid Delhi Protest
Tagore while addressing a public meeting in Chennai in solidarity with the protesting students said that the Stalin-led party should have spoken out.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Manickam Tagore has hit out at the DMK for the party's 'silence' over the recent use of force on protesting students in Delhi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's detention following the police action.
Tagore was speaking at a public meeting on Muthurangan Street near the T. Nagar bus stand in Chennai in solidarity with the protesting students and youth in Delhi demanding educational reforms. The meeting was attended by All India Congress Party General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, TVK ministers Rajmohan, Vanni Arasu, Rajesh Kumar, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, and Members of Parliament Venkatesan and Nawaz Gani, among others.
Tagore said that the Union Education Minister should have resigned after the NEET exam question paper was leaked. “But BJP and RSS people do not know what morality is. BJP and RSS are like what actor Vadivelu says in the movie 'Building strong basement weak'. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a failure of an ideology,” he said.
The Tamil Nadu Congress chief said that when the party protested in Parliament over the NEET paper leak row, the DMK did not join it in the protest.
“They said they would go and fight alone. The DMK did not condemn the detention of Rahul Gandhi. Are they remaining silent because they are not currently in alliance?” Tagore questioned.
"Before Chief Minister Vijay came to power, he condemned the central government when Rahul Gandhi was attacked. The current opposition parties should have condemned it,” he added.
Speaking at the event, TVK minister Rajmohan accused the BJP led central government of trying to divert the students' protest.
“A few political parties are trying to steal their fame by joining the students' protest. The Tamil Nadu government will fully support the students' protest. We will not rest until the NEET is abolished. We will not rest until education is brought into the state list," he said.
TVK minister Vanni Arusa said, "The Tamil Nadu government supports the protests taking place in Tamil Nadu. We need to take this protest to the next level."
Member of Parliament Su Venkatesan hit out at Pradhan, attributing his resignation to stop “dark forces” behind the students' protest. “The victory of the students has dealt a blow to Prime Minister Modi,” he said.
"The way the police treated the youth who were protesting in Tamil Nadu in support of the youth protesting in Delhi is condemnable. We are in an alliance. We are in the cabinet. So they thought we would not condemn the government's activities. But there is no compromise in that," added Arusa.
Speaking at the meeting, Member of Parliament Nawaz Gani said that the youth had “once again proven that the uprising of students and youth is a turning point in history. It has shaken the arrogance of BPJ who thought that they were an unshakeable force for 12 years”.
On the occasion, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko demanded that the central government should provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of those who ended their lives due to the NEET paper leak.
“I am warning Prime Minister Modi. If you think that you can crush state rights, impose Hindutva, and enslave the minorities, remember that your days are numbered. You will be thrown out before the next general election. Another youth protest will break out,” he said.
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