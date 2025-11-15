ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: College Student Dies Of Rabies After Pet Dog Bite In Erode

Erode: An 18-year-old college student from Kanakapuram near Erode in Tamil Nadu died of rabies on Thursday after being bitten by his pet dog that had earlier been attacked by a stray dog.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh, was a first-year student at a private college in Rangampalayam. According to his family, a few months ago, a stray dog had bitten the family’s pet dog. Recently, the same dog bit Ramesh. He reportedly did not inform his family about the incident and did not seek medical treatment or get vaccinated against rabies.

In the following days, Ramesh’s behaviour changed drastically. He began shouting, spitting, and showing signs of aggression, raising alarm among relatives. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital three days ago, where doctors provided intensive care. Despite efforts, he succumbed to the infection on Thursday morning.