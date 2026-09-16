ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's London Event Cancelled Over Safety Concerns

London: Hundreds of fans gathered outside London's tallest building, The Shard, on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, but the event was called off after the Metropolitan Police intervened, citing safety concerns.

The cancellation left many fans, some of whom had queued for hours, disappointed. “For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don't have permission due to safety concerns,” a member of the chief minister's team announced over a loudspeaker.

“I think it’s reasonable, but all of these people have been waiting. This is hardly the kind of crowds we see in Tamil Nadu,” said a young fan who had been camped at the actor-turned-politician's hotel for hours.