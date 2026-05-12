Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Astrologer Who Predicted TVK Win Appointed His OSD
Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed Officer on Special Duty to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM on Tuesday.
The appointment was announced through Office Proceedings No 675, dated May 12, 2026 issued by Reeta Harish Thakkar, principal secretary, Public (Estt IV) Department of Tamil Nadu. The order stated, "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."
The OSD serves as a key aide for political coordination, administrative liaison and managing high-priority tasks assigned by the CM.
Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), set up two years ago, became the largest party in the Assembly, ending decades-old DMK and AIADMK dominance. The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Sunday.
Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, who has been seen accompanying Vijay at political rallies in recent times, had predicted that TVK will come to power a year ago. He is known to be advising Vijay on important timings for political events and decisions. He had said that TVK's name matched Vijay's birth details and had also predicted a 'tsunami victory' for the party.
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