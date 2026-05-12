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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Astrologer Who Predicted TVK Win Appointed His OSD

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM on Tuesday.

The appointment was announced through Office Proceedings No 675, dated May 12, 2026 issued by Reeta Harish Thakkar, principal secretary, Public (Estt IV) Department of Tamil Nadu. The order stated, "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."

The OSD serves as a key aide for political coordination, administrative liaison and managing high-priority tasks assigned by the CM.