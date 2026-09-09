ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Will Visit London To Attract Foreign Investments

Chennai: In his first overseas trip since becoming Chief Minister, Vijay is set to travel to London on Thursday to attract foreign investments.

He will depart from Chennai at 10 am on an Emirates flight and make a stopover in Dubai to board a connecting flight to London.

Senior government officials have reportedly left for London to make the necessary arrangements for investor meetings and the finalisation of agreements.

During the visit, Vijay will participate in an investors' meeting and hold discussions with representatives from various business organisations and potential investors.

He is expected to provide a detailed overview of the favourable business environment in Tamil Nadu, invite them to set up businesses in the state and encourage them to make substantial investments. He is scheduled to depart on the night of September 16.