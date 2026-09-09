Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Will Visit London To Attract Foreign Investments
He is expected to provide an overview to potential investors of the state's business environment, invite them to establish businesses and encourage for making investments.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Chennai: In his first overseas trip since becoming Chief Minister, Vijay is set to travel to London on Thursday to attract foreign investments.
He will depart from Chennai at 10 am on an Emirates flight and make a stopover in Dubai to board a connecting flight to London.
Senior government officials have reportedly left for London to make the necessary arrangements for investor meetings and the finalisation of agreements.
During the visit, Vijay will participate in an investors' meeting and hold discussions with representatives from various business organisations and potential investors.
He is expected to provide a detailed overview of the favourable business environment in Tamil Nadu, invite them to set up businesses in the state and encourage them to make substantial investments. He is scheduled to depart on the night of September 16.
This visit is expected to generate new employment opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu and lead to an increase in industrial investments.
As there is intense competition between Tamil Nadu and other states to attract foreign industrial investments, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified its efforts to secure new investments.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu budget announced the government's goal of transforming the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.
To achieve this objective, the government is taking various measures to attract investors from both within the country and abroad.
Notably, the government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 104 companies during its first 100 days in office, attracting investments worth Rs 1.02 lakh crore and creating employment opportunities for 1.21 lakh people.
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