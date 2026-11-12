CM Vijay Warns Two TVK MLAs Embroiled In Controversies, Urges Unity In Party Amid 'Oppn Trap'
Vijay has cautioned TVK legislators against falling into "traps laid by opposition parties" to undermine his government, which has completed six months in office.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST
Chennai: Amid controversies involving two Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislators, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has warned party MLAs against misconduct and urged them to stay united and remain focused on public welfare.
Addressing the meeting of TVK legislative assembly members on Wednesday at a star hotel in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, CM Vijay advised his party legislators not to get distracted by Opposition criticism and concentrate on successful implementation of public welfare schemes.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of controversies involving Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh and Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar. While Arul Vignesh is facing allegations of sending an inappropriate text message to the district Collector, Ravi Shankar has been accused of assaulting a person who had approached him with a petition.
Speaking at the meeting, Vijay advised the legislators, "We have successfully completed six months in office. We should all remain united and continue to serve the people. You all should focus solely on serving the people, ignoring other matters."
The Chief Minister further said, "There are many parties in politics that are against us. When you see the Opposition parties speaking against us, do not be discouraged; continue to do your job diligently. The Opposition parties are spreading false narratives because they cannot tolerate the growth of the TVK regime. None of our MLAs should give space to the activities of the Opposition parties."
He also asked them to respond promptly to public grievances and bring any issues requiring his intervention directly to him. "Members of the Legislative Assembly can meet me anytime. Is anyone stopping me from meeting them? Tell me. Focus on implementing the welfare schemes we are bringing for the people," Vijay said to his MLAs.
"Unable to tolerate the welfare schemes and activities of our government, he said, the Opposition is actively working to disrupt the government administration by spreading various false and defamatory news. "You should focus on implementing the welfare schemes without getting caught in any trap. I have given full freedom to the police in matters of law and order," he added.
After the meeting, CM Vijay met each MLA individually, and inquired in detail about the development projects carried out in their respective constituencies in the last six months and discussed problems or difficulties, if any, in the constituency and the party.
The Chief Minister later met Arul Vignesh and Ravi Shankar separately, and is said to have questioned them over the allegations they are facing. He also cautioned Vignesh and reprimanded Ravi Shankar over the controversies.
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