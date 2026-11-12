ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Warns Two TVK MLAs Embroiled In Controversies, Urges Unity In Party Amid 'Oppn Trap'

File photo of CM Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar ( X/@CMOTamilnadu )

Chennai: Amid controversies involving two Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislators, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has warned party MLAs against misconduct and urged them to stay united and remain focused on public welfare.

Addressing the meeting of TVK legislative assembly members on Wednesday at a star hotel in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, CM Vijay advised his party legislators not to get distracted by Opposition criticism and concentrate on successful implementation of public welfare schemes.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of controversies involving Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh and Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar. While Arul Vignesh is facing allegations of sending an inappropriate text message to the district Collector, Ravi Shankar has been accused of assaulting a person who had approached him with a petition. Speaking at the meeting, Vijay advised the legislators, "We have successfully completed six months in office. We should all remain united and continue to serve the people. You all should focus solely on serving the people, ignoring other matters." The Chief Minister further said, "There are many parties in politics that are against us. When you see the Opposition parties speaking against us, do not be discouraged; continue to do your job diligently. The Opposition parties are spreading false narratives because they cannot tolerate the growth of the TVK regime. None of our MLAs should give space to the activities of the Opposition parties."