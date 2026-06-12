ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges Centre To Scrap NEET Requirement For State Medical Admissions At NITI Aayog Meeting

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay urged the Union government to allow the state to admit students to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, based solely on Class 12 board examination marks.

Vijay made the demand while addressing the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by chief ministers and representatives from states and Union Territories across the country.

Making his first address at the NITI Aayog Governing Council as Chief Minister, Vijay spoke on issues including education, healthcare, women's development, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, rural development and infrastructure expansion.

Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition to NEET, saying that the entrance examination disproportionately affects students from rural backgrounds and economically and socially disadvantaged communities.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the rights of our students. The introduction of NEET has adversely impacted rural students and those from underprivileged families," he said. He urged the Centre to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the state quota for MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses solely on the basis of Class 12 public examination scores.