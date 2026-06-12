Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges Centre To Scrap NEET Requirement For State Medical Admissions At NITI Aayog Meeting
Vijay made the demand while addressing the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:46 AM IST|
Updated : June 12, 2026 at 3:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay urged the Union government to allow the state to admit students to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, based solely on Class 12 board examination marks.
Vijay made the demand while addressing the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by chief ministers and representatives from states and Union Territories across the country.
Making his first address at the NITI Aayog Governing Council as Chief Minister, Vijay spoke on issues including education, healthcare, women's development, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, rural development and infrastructure expansion.
Vijay reiterated Tamil Nadu's long-standing opposition to NEET, saying that the entrance examination disproportionately affects students from rural backgrounds and economically and socially disadvantaged communities.
"The Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to protecting the rights of our students. The introduction of NEET has adversely impacted rural students and those from underprivileged families," he said. He urged the Centre to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the state quota for MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses solely on the basis of Class 12 public examination scores.
The Chief Minister also requested the establishment of a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Coimbatore to strengthen healthcare delivery and medical education in the state. He said the Tamil Nadu government would provide the required land for the proposed institution.
Seeking to accelerate Tamil Nadu's economic growth and improve connectivity, Vijay urged the Centre to approve several major infrastructure projects. These include widening the Chengalpattu–Trichy stretch of NH-32 into a six-lane highway, upgrading the Trichy (Panjappur)–Jeeyapuram–Karur and Karur–Coimbatore sections of NH-81 to six lanes, constructing an elevated corridor between Madhavaram and Cholavaram, and developing a high-speed rail corridor linking Chennai with Kanyakumari.
The Chief Minister said Phase II of the BharatNet project in Tamil Nadu is nearly 97 per cent complete and sought the Centre's support in addressing last-mile connectivity issues and ensuring internet access for all village panchayats.
On education, Vijay urged the Union government to release pending funds of Rs 3,284 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme without linking them to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) or the three-language formula. Vijay also appealed to the Centre to declare the Thirukkural a national literary work.
Talking about the state's economic ambitions, Vijay said Tamil Nadu, India's second-largest state economy, aims to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. He said the vision is built around four key pillars, youth, women, farmers and the poor, and aligns with India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. "Tamil Nadu firmly believes that India grows stronger when its states grow stronger. Through partnership, mutual respect and shared responsibility, we can build a prosperous, equitable and sustainable India," he said.
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