Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Move Resolution Mandating 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' To Be Sung First at All Events
The 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' was sung as the third song at the convocation ceremony of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, which caused a huge controversy.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly looks set to pass a resolution on Monday making it compulsory to sing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu before any event organised by institutions of learning, government departments, and other bodies within the state.
Chief Minister Vijay will propose this resolution in the assembly, as it aims to re-establish the state's tradition of singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu first at any event or function. The resolution is expected to be passed unanimously in the Legislative Assembly with the support of all parties, including the DMK and AIADMK.
On July 28, while Tamil Nadu acting Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar was present at the convocation ceremony held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli the Tamil Thai Vazthu was sung for the third time, creating controversy. It is noteworthy that various party leaders, including DMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, strongly condemned this.
Earlier, the budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly began on August 5, and on that day, state finance minister Maria Wilson presented the budget for the financial year 2026-2027 and addressed the assembly.
Subsequently, on August 6, the Minister of Agriculture and Welfare of the farmers, Vinoth, submitted the Agriculture Budget and made his speech. Subsequently, on August 7, the messages of condolences to the dead former MLAs, film artists, and others were read out, and the discussion on the budget started.
In the discussion, there was a heated debate between the members of DMK and TVM and many things happened. In such a situation, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, will propose a separate resolution for the state anthem issue in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. It should be noted that Chief Minister Vijay had proposed a separate resolution of the Tamil Nadu government against the Mekedatu Dam in the legislative session held in June last year.