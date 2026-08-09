ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Move Resolution Mandating 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' To Be Sung First at All Events

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly looks set to pass a resolution on Monday making it compulsory to sing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu before any event organised by institutions of learning, government departments, and other bodies within the state.

Chief Minister Vijay will propose this resolution in the assembly, as it aims to re-establish the state's tradition of singing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu first at any event or function. The resolution is expected to be passed unanimously in the Legislative Assembly with the support of all parties, including the DMK and AIADMK.

On July 28, while Tamil Nadu acting Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar was present at the convocation ceremony held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli the Tamil Thai Vazthu was sung for the third time, creating controversy. It is noteworthy that various party leaders, including DMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, strongly condemned this.