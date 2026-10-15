ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay To Meet Governor Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to congratulate the Governor on his appointment in Guindy on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Guindy, Chennai, at 4 PM on Thursday, amid speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

According to sources at the Secretariat, changes to ministerial portfolios and the induction of new faces into the Cabinet could figure in the discussions. However, there has been no official confirmation of a reshuffle.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Rajendra Arlekar as the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu on Monday (October 12). He had been serving as the state's acting Governor after his predecessor, R N Ravi, was appointed Governor of West Bengal in March.

Rajendra Arlekar, who previously served as Governor of Kerala, administered the oath of office to Chief Minister Vijay and his Cabinet on May 10.

Several Ministers May Face Portfolio Changes

Speculation is rife about possible changes involving Human Resources Minister D Sarathkumar (Ghilli Sarat), Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari and Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban.

Reports have also indicated possible portfolio changes for Forest Minister R V Ranjith Kumar and V K Rajeev, Minister for Environment and Climate Change. Discussions are reportedly underway about bringing new faces into the Cabinet.