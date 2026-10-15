Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay To Meet Governor Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation
The possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle had been discussed earlier, with a decision reportedly expected after the by-elections in the Dharapuram and Madurantakam constituencies.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Guindy, Chennai, at 4 PM on Thursday, amid speculation about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.
According to sources at the Secretariat, changes to ministerial portfolios and the induction of new faces into the Cabinet could figure in the discussions. However, there has been no official confirmation of a reshuffle.
President Droupadi Murmu appointed Rajendra Arlekar as the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu on Monday (October 12). He had been serving as the state's acting Governor after his predecessor, R N Ravi, was appointed Governor of West Bengal in March.
Rajendra Arlekar, who previously served as Governor of Kerala, administered the oath of office to Chief Minister Vijay and his Cabinet on May 10.
Several Ministers May Face Portfolio Changes
Speculation is rife about possible changes involving Human Resources Minister D Sarathkumar (Ghilli Sarat), Social Welfare Minister K Jegadeshwari and Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban.
Reports have also indicated possible portfolio changes for Forest Minister R V Ranjith Kumar and V K Rajeev, Minister for Environment and Climate Change. Discussions are reportedly underway about bringing new faces into the Cabinet.
The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, currently under Chief Minister Vijay's direct supervision, could also be handed over to Minister Raj Mohan, according to reports.
The possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle had been discussed earlier, with a decision reportedly expected after the by-elections in the Dharapuram and Madurantakam constituencies.
Against this backdrop, Vijay's meeting with Governor has drawn attention. While the Chief Minister is expected to congratulate the Governor on his appointment, the possibility of discussions on changes to the state Cabinet remains unconfirmed.
Also read
Social Backwardness Of Person Can't Be Transferred From Hindu To Non-Hindu Social Order: SC
A Nobel Laureate’s Emotional Homecoming: How Navi Pillay Reconnected With Her Tamil Roots