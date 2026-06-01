ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks Voters For Rejecting DMK-AIADMK 'Duopoly' In Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay held his first public rally as CM on Monday in Tiruchirappalli, one of the constituencies he won. He thanked the people for supporting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and rejecting the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

Vijay took a jibe at political opponents and framed his victory as a rejection of traditional power dynamics in the state. “Only a few weeks have passed since I assumed office, yet those who claimed they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. By rejecting the two people who had been taking turns deceiving you for so many years, you chose your Vijay, your elder brother, your younger brother, who came to genuinely work for you, and made him not the chief minister but your first servant,” he said.

He assured the people of Tiruchirappalli East of his personal connection to the area. Tiruchirappalli (also known as Tiruchi or Trichy) was the seat he won in the Assembly elections before resigning to retain his Perambur constituency.

“Now, people refer to me as the MLA of the Perambur constituency. That is only in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Election Commission. But as far as I am concerned, the people of the Tiruchirappalli constituency are also very, very close to my heart,” he said.

“My special greetings and my heartfelt thanks to all the people of the Tiruchirappalli East constituency,” the CM said, addressing a grand public meeting that was organised at the St Joseph's College ground near Chathiram Bus Stand.

Talking further about the Tamil Nadu polls, he said, “They said that even late CM MGR did not secure this much vote share in his very first election. Yet today, you have extended such tremendous support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. I am not comparing myself to M.G.R. M.G.R. is M.G.R., but I am your Vijay, who has come to work in the path shown by M.G.R., Anna, and Periyar.”

‘No need for horse-trading.'