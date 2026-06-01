Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thanks Voters For Rejecting DMK-AIADMK 'Duopoly' In Tiruchirappalli
Chief Minister Vijay thanks Tiruchirappalli voters for rejecting DMK and AIADMK, promises dedicated service, and denies horse-trading allegations amid Tamil Nadu election victory.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay held his first public rally as CM on Monday in Tiruchirappalli, one of the constituencies he won. He thanked the people for supporting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and rejecting the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.
Vijay took a jibe at political opponents and framed his victory as a rejection of traditional power dynamics in the state. “Only a few weeks have passed since I assumed office, yet those who claimed they would remain silent for six months could not remain silent even for six days. By rejecting the two people who had been taking turns deceiving you for so many years, you chose your Vijay, your elder brother, your younger brother, who came to genuinely work for you, and made him not the chief minister but your first servant,” he said.
He assured the people of Tiruchirappalli East of his personal connection to the area. Tiruchirappalli (also known as Tiruchi or Trichy) was the seat he won in the Assembly elections before resigning to retain his Perambur constituency.
“Now, people refer to me as the MLA of the Perambur constituency. That is only in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Election Commission. But as far as I am concerned, the people of the Tiruchirappalli constituency are also very, very close to my heart,” he said.
“My special greetings and my heartfelt thanks to all the people of the Tiruchirappalli East constituency,” the CM said, addressing a grand public meeting that was organised at the St Joseph's College ground near Chathiram Bus Stand.
Talking further about the Tamil Nadu polls, he said, “They said that even late CM MGR did not secure this much vote share in his very first election. Yet today, you have extended such tremendous support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. I am not comparing myself to M.G.R. M.G.R. is M.G.R., but I am your Vijay, who has come to work in the path shown by M.G.R., Anna, and Periyar.”
‘No need for horse-trading.'
Responding to DMK’s allegations of horse-trading by TVK in assembly polls, Vijay said that the opposition was unable to find any legitimate fault with them and is now baselessly accusing us of engaging in "horse-trading".
“Our sole focus remains on doing good for the people. We have absolutely no need to resort to any form of horse trading. This government belongs to the people; it is precisely what the people desired,” he said.
The CM said that the people of Tamil Nadu had brought about a massive revolution by casting their votes without regard for caste or religion. “I feel duty-bound to express my gratitude to each and every one of them at this moment. The DMK criticises those who voted for us, claiming they did so without any political understanding. For all these years, when those very same people voted for you, they appeared to be sensible citizens; yet, the moment they vote for the TVK, do they suddenly transform into people lacking political awareness?”
The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held across the state in a single phase on April 23. Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 seats and forming the government.
The TVK chief had contested from two constituencies and registered victories in both. In Chennai's Perambur constituency, Vijay secured 119,454 votes and defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 53,532 votes. In the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, he polled 91,381 votes and won by a massive margin of around 27,416 votes.
After assuming office as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay resigned from his Tiruchirappalli East Assembly seat. It was officially announced that he would continue as the MLA for the Chennai Perambur constituency.
Although he resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East seat, Vijay has planned this meeting to express his gratitude to the voters of the constituency and the people of Tiruchirappalli district who supported TVK in forming the government.
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