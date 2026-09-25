ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Targets Stalin Over Veeramani POCSO Case, Says ‘We Will Not Leave the Corrupt’

Madurantakam: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader C Joseph Vijay on Friday stepped up his attack on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin over the handling of the Gem Veeramani POCSO case, asking why the government had not acted more firmly earlier and questioning whether Stalin had any role in the matter.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Athur in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, Vijay said his government would not “leave” those responsible for corruption or wrongdoing.

“Stalin sir, open your mouth. Tamil Nadu itself is asking questions. Are you also complicit in this?” Vijay asked, referring to the allegations surrounding the handling of the case.

The remarks came amid an expanding investigation into allegations of sexual offences involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani. Tamil Nadu Police constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the case and examine the handling of the earlier probe. The SIT is headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi and includes senior women police officers.

Police had earlier sought to close the POCSO case citing difficulties in identifying or tracing the minor seen in the original video evidence, but the special POCSO court rejected the closure report. The subsequent investigation led to the identification of the survivor and the arrest of Veeramani and associates.

‘Why Can’t Vijay Come to Power?’

Vijay, who is campaigning for the October 6 bypoll in Madurantakam, asked voters why his party could not form the government as a political alternative representing ordinary people.

“I have not come as Chief Minister today. We have come to seek votes for the by-election. I have come as your child, your son, your elder brother and your younger brother,” he told the gathering.

He said TVK's stated priorities included women's safety, tackling drugs and combating corruption.

Vijay also attacked the DMK over what he described as personal and politically motivated criticism directed at him and his party. He claimed that his party had emerged as a major political force within a relatively short period of its formation.

The TVK leader also targeted the DMK and AIADMK, accusing the two parties of having an understanding despite their public political differences.

He alleged that both parties were attempting to prevent TVK from coming to power and claimed that the AIADMK had effectively become a “branch” of the DMK.

Vijay also invoked the legacy of former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, referring to the political history between the AIADMK and DMK.