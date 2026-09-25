Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Targets Stalin Over Veeramani POCSO Case, Says ‘We Will Not Leave the Corrupt’
TVK leader invoked the legacy of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, referring to the political history between the AIADMK and DMK.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Madurantakam: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader C Joseph Vijay on Friday stepped up his attack on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin over the handling of the Gem Veeramani POCSO case, asking why the government had not acted more firmly earlier and questioning whether Stalin had any role in the matter.
Addressing a campaign meeting at Athur in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, Vijay said his government would not “leave” those responsible for corruption or wrongdoing.
“Stalin sir, open your mouth. Tamil Nadu itself is asking questions. Are you also complicit in this?” Vijay asked, referring to the allegations surrounding the handling of the case.
The remarks came amid an expanding investigation into allegations of sexual offences involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani. Tamil Nadu Police constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the case and examine the handling of the earlier probe. The SIT is headed by Additional Commissioner of Police P C Thenmozhi and includes senior women police officers.
Police had earlier sought to close the POCSO case citing difficulties in identifying or tracing the minor seen in the original video evidence, but the special POCSO court rejected the closure report. The subsequent investigation led to the identification of the survivor and the arrest of Veeramani and associates.
‘Why Can’t Vijay Come to Power?’
Vijay, who is campaigning for the October 6 bypoll in Madurantakam, asked voters why his party could not form the government as a political alternative representing ordinary people.
“I have not come as Chief Minister today. We have come to seek votes for the by-election. I have come as your child, your son, your elder brother and your younger brother,” he told the gathering.
He said TVK's stated priorities included women's safety, tackling drugs and combating corruption.
Vijay also attacked the DMK over what he described as personal and politically motivated criticism directed at him and his party. He claimed that his party had emerged as a major political force within a relatively short period of its formation.
The TVK leader also targeted the DMK and AIADMK, accusing the two parties of having an understanding despite their public political differences.
He alleged that both parties were attempting to prevent TVK from coming to power and claimed that the AIADMK had effectively become a “branch” of the DMK.
Vijay also invoked the legacy of former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, referring to the political history between the AIADMK and DMK.
He appealed to AIADMK supporters to back Maragatham Kumaravel, who had resigned as an AIADMK MLA and subsequently joined TVK.
‘Young Women Cannot Remain Silent’
Chengalpattu: Ahead of the upcoming Chengalpattu assembly bypoll, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister & TVK Chief C. Joseph Vijay says, "My Vanakkam to the people of Madurantakam constituency. I am happy to meet you all. I have not come here as a Chief Minister, but as one among you – as… pic.twitter.com/AJhXRb4rsH— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
Returning to the Veeramani case, Vijay said he had refrained from discussing the matter initially but could no longer remain silent because of the allegations involving young women.
He alleged that the case had been suppressed for years and questioned why action had not been taken earlier.
“Even after the DMK came to power, they have covered up that case,” Vijay alleged, while questioning whether anyone within the government had intervened to prevent effective action.
These are political allegations and have not established that Stalin personally intervened in the investigation. TVK itself has previously demanded an explanation from Stalin over how the case was handled, while the issue has triggered a wider political dispute in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay said the young women involved should be able to speak about their experiences and receive justice.
“Those who speak in this way about the women of our house should not be left alone; we have to be firm,” he said.
The Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies will vote on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9. Vijay is campaigning for TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram.
The Madurantakam contest has become a major political battleground following the defection of former AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel to TVK and her decision to contest the bypoll as the TVK candidate.
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