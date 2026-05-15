Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Slams Rise In Price Of Fuel, Seeks Immediate Rollback
Vijay said the price hike will have a significant adverse impact on the monthly incomes of the poor, the common people and the middle class.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay on Friday slammed the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and CNG and termed the move 'unacceptable'.
Demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of fuel, Vijay said, "The public sector oil companies under the Union Government have increased the prices of petroleum products—specifically, by Rs 3 per litre for both petrol and diesel. This is unacceptable. When crude oil prices decline in the international market, these oil companies do not correspondingly reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. Instead, they merely pocket the profits for themselves. This hike in petroleum product prices, implemented immediately after the conclusion of assembly elections in five states, is unjustifiable".
He said the price hike will have a significant adverse impact on the monthly incomes of the poor, the common people, and the middle class who rely on two-wheelers and small vehicles for their commute.
"Furthermore, individuals who have purchased vehicles through bank loans to operate them as commercial taxis or rental vehicles will face an increased financial burden, thereby jeopardizing their economic stability. The rise in petroleum prices is also likely to trigger an increase in rentals for commercial vehicles. This, in turn, will drive up the prices of essential commodities and erode the purchasing power of the poor and common people," the Chief Minister said.
He said, for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), the rising cost of petroleum products will inevitably increase their production costs. "Consequently, there is a risk of a slowdown in both domestic market sales and exports", Vijay said. He appealed the Centre to immediately withdraw the hike in petroleum product prices.
Fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a one-time cut of Rs 2 per litre on both petrol and diesel in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The last increase in rates was recorded in April, 2022.
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