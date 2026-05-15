ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Slams Rise In Price Of Fuel, Seeks Immediate Rollback

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay on Friday slammed the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and CNG and termed the move 'unacceptable'.

Demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of fuel, Vijay said, "The public sector oil companies under the Union Government have increased the prices of petroleum products—specifically, by Rs 3 per litre for both petrol and diesel. This is unacceptable. When crude oil prices decline in the international market, these oil companies do not correspondingly reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. Instead, they merely pocket the profits for themselves. This hike in petroleum product prices, implemented immediately after the conclusion of assembly elections in five states, is unjustifiable".

He said the price hike will have a significant adverse impact on the monthly incomes of the poor, the common people, and the middle class who rely on two-wheelers and small vehicles for their commute.