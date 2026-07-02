ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Should Be Named First Accused In Horse-Trading Case, Alleges TTV Dhinakaran

Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T T V Dhinakaran launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay, alleging that he should be named the first accused in the alleged horse-trading of MLAs following the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at the AMMK headquarters in Adyar, on Thursday, Dhinakaran claimed that Vijay had secretly attempted to secure the support of AMMK legislators without the party's knowledge.

"The ruling power may be there today and disappear tomorrow. But a committed party worker should always stand by the movement to which he belongs," he said.

Reiterating his allegations of horse-trading, Dhinakaran said he had raised the issue immediately after the Assembly elections and alleged that Vijay had personally tried to win the support of AMMK MLA Kamaraj.

"The first accused in the horse-trading case should be Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, who secretly tried to obtain the support of our MLA and engaged in horse-trading," he alleged.

He further claimed that the TVK government was surviving with the "passive support" of parties in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance.

"The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is not a 'pure force'; it is a destructive force," Dhinakaran said, questioning the party's claim of clean politics while inducting former ministers facing corruption allegations.

Criticising the recent defections from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to the ruling party, Dhinakaran alleged that several former ministers and MLAs had switched sides for personal gain.