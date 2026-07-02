Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Should Be Named First Accused In Horse-Trading Case, Alleges TTV Dhinakaran
Dhinakaran said he had raised the issue immediately after Assembly elections and alleged that Vijay had personally tried to win support of AMMK MLA Kamaraj.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST|
Updated : July 2, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T T V Dhinakaran launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay, alleging that he should be named the first accused in the alleged horse-trading of MLAs following the 2026 Assembly elections.
Addressing reporters at the AMMK headquarters in Adyar, on Thursday, Dhinakaran claimed that Vijay had secretly attempted to secure the support of AMMK legislators without the party's knowledge.
"The ruling power may be there today and disappear tomorrow. But a committed party worker should always stand by the movement to which he belongs," he said.
Reiterating his allegations of horse-trading, Dhinakaran said he had raised the issue immediately after the Assembly elections and alleged that Vijay had personally tried to win the support of AMMK MLA Kamaraj.
"The first accused in the horse-trading case should be Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, who secretly tried to obtain the support of our MLA and engaged in horse-trading," he alleged.
He further claimed that the TVK government was surviving with the "passive support" of parties in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance.
"The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is not a 'pure force'; it is a destructive force," Dhinakaran said, questioning the party's claim of clean politics while inducting former ministers facing corruption allegations.
Criticising the recent defections from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to the ruling party, Dhinakaran alleged that several former ministers and MLAs had switched sides for personal gain.
He appealed to AIADMK legislators who had supported the ruling party against the party's official stand to return to the AIADMK and said he was prepared to hold discussions with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to facilitate their return.
"The TVK is working with the objective of eliminating the AIADMK. Those joining the party now will have their names written in black letters in history," he claimed.
Dhinakaran also criticised the Vaiko-led MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), alleging that despite benefiting from the DMK's support in previous elections, the party had now "betrayed" its ally.
"It was because of the DMK's support that MDMK candidates won and Durai Vaiko was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024. Yet the MDMK has stabbed the DMK in the back," he alleged.
Referring to the political developments after the Assembly elections, Dhinakaran claimed that Vijay had approached several leaders of DMK alliance parties seeking support to form the government. He also accused the state government of functioning out of fear of losing its majority.
Commenting on the ongoing "white powder minister" controversy, Dhinakaran said, "Let us see what action the police department takes in that issue."
Responding to remarks by Minister Nirmal Kumar that veteran DMK leader M K Stalin should retire from politics, Dhinakaran defended Stalin's long political career. "Stalin has been in politics for nearly 50 years. Ministers who have entered politics recently should exercise restraint before making such comments," he said.
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