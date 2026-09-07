Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Revives Sarkaria Commission Report, Alleges Veeranam Tender Irregularities In Attack on DMK
TN Chief Minister referred extensively to the Sarkaria Commission of Inquiry, which examined allegations concerning the award of contracts during DMK government in the 1970s.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a sharp attack on the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Legislative Assembly, citing observations from the Sarkaria Commission report relating to the Veeranam project tender and alleging that the findings raised serious questions about the functioning of the then Karunanidhi government.
Responding during the Assembly proceedings, Vijay said his government would neither misuse public money nor spare those found to have done so.
“We will not touch even a single paisa of the people's money, and we will not spare those who have touched it,” the Chief Minister said.
Vijay's remarks came against the backdrop of his earlier statement that he would examine files relating to three departments under his direct control. He said the Opposition had challenged him to disclose the contents of the files immediately.
Before opening those files, Vijay said, he wanted to present what he described as a “small sample” from documents relating to the previous DMK regime.
CM Cites Sarkaria Commission Findings
Vijay referred extensively to the Sarkaria Commission of Inquiry, which examined allegations concerning the award of contracts during the DMK government in the 1970s.
According to the Chief Minister, the Sarkaria Commission's final report contained a separate and detailed section on the tender awarded for manufacturing pipes for the Veeranam project to Satyanarayana Brothers.
Vijay said the relevant section of the report ran for nearly 80 pages.
He alleged, citing the Sarkaria Commission report, that the findings referred to an allegation involving a demand for a 2.5% commission in connection with securing the tender.
The project tender was estimated at more than ₹16 crore, and Vijay said the alleged commission amount would have been approximately ₹40 lakh.
The Chief Minister also referred to statements and evidence discussed in the Commission report, including claims that money had allegedly been paid in instalments between 1970 and 1974.
According to Vijay, the report referred to an amount of ₹29 lakh allegedly paid in seven instalments, apart from allegations concerning money and materials being provided in other forms.
‘These Are Not Our Allegations’
Vijay sought to underline that he was not personally making fresh allegations against the late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Kalaignar Karunanidhi. I apologise if mentioning his name causes any hurt. But what I am stating here is not our allegation. I am only referring to the allegations and findings contained in the investigation report,” Vijay said.
He added that the information he was citing had also been mentioned in documents allegedly forwarded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to the previous DMK regime.
Vijay said the Sarkaria Commission report had concluded that the allegations concerning the Veeranam project tender had been established on the basis of evidence examined by the Commission.
Quoting from the report, he said certain charges had been found established through what was described as “cogent, convincing and reliable evidence,” including oral, documentary and circumstantial material.
Attack on DMK's Political Legacy
Turning the issue into a broader political attack, Vijay questioned the DMK's repeated references to its political experience and historical legacy.
“They keep asking about their political tradition, political experience and seniority. What is that political experience and political tradition? Shouldn't the people be told about it with evidence?” he asked.
Vijay said documents and books relating to the Sarkaria Commission remained available in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly library.
“There is no need to search elsewhere for evidence. The documents relating to the Sarkaria Commission are available in the Assembly library even today,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition's claims of political integrity, Vijay also questioned the use of the phrase 'Mr Clean' by political rivals.
“They keep saying ‘Mr Clean’. If such allegations and findings existed even then, the people should decide who is really ‘Mr Clean’,” he said.
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