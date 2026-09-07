ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Revives Sarkaria Commission Report, Alleges Veeranam Tender Irregularities In Attack on DMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said his government would neither misuse public money nor spare those found to have done so. ( ETV Bharat (DIPR) )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a sharp attack on the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Legislative Assembly, citing observations from the Sarkaria Commission report relating to the Veeranam project tender and alleging that the findings raised serious questions about the functioning of the then Karunanidhi government.

Responding during the Assembly proceedings, Vijay said his government would neither misuse public money nor spare those found to have done so.

“We will not touch even a single paisa of the people's money, and we will not spare those who have touched it,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijay's remarks came against the backdrop of his earlier statement that he would examine files relating to three departments under his direct control. He said the Opposition had challenged him to disclose the contents of the files immediately.

Before opening those files, Vijay said, he wanted to present what he described as a “small sample” from documents relating to the previous DMK regime.

CM Cites Sarkaria Commission Findings

Vijay referred extensively to the Sarkaria Commission of Inquiry, which examined allegations concerning the award of contracts during the DMK government in the 1970s.

According to the Chief Minister, the Sarkaria Commission's final report contained a separate and detailed section on the tender awarded for manufacturing pipes for the Veeranam project to Satyanarayana Brothers.

Vijay said the relevant section of the report ran for nearly 80 pages.

He alleged, citing the Sarkaria Commission report, that the findings referred to an allegation involving a demand for a 2.5% commission in connection with securing the tender.

The project tender was estimated at more than ₹16 crore, and Vijay said the alleged commission amount would have been approximately ₹40 lakh.

The Chief Minister also referred to statements and evidence discussed in the Commission report, including claims that money had allegedly been paid in instalments between 1970 and 1974.

According to Vijay, the report referred to an amount of ₹29 lakh allegedly paid in seven instalments, apart from allegations concerning money and materials being provided in other forms.

‘These Are Not Our Allegations’