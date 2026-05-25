ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Swift Legal Action Against Mekedatu Dam Project; CPI Demands All-Party Meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday directed officials to intensify and fast-track legal measures against Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River, amid growing political opposition across the state.

The directive was issued during a consultative meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to review the legal and political response to Karnataka’s renewed push for the project.

The meeting comes days after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar stated that Tamil Nadu’s approval was not required for the construction of a dam at Mekedatu. He also said Karnataka is preparing to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project to the Centre and would proceed with the Bhoomi Puja once central approval is granted.

Shivakumar further reiterated that the Karnataka government remains committed to building the dam at Mekedatu, which drew criticism from political parties across Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, AIADMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

During Monday’s meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the legal history of the case. They noted that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier filed petitions in the Supreme Court on November 30, 2018, and June 7, 2022, challenging the proposed project. They argued that it violates the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery water dispute.

Officials also pointed out that while hearing the matter on November 13, 2025, the Supreme Court did not grant approval to the Mekedatu project and observed that it was still at a preliminary stage. The court had then said the Central Water Commission would determine whether the project falls within the scope of previous Supreme Court rulings related to the Cauvery dispute.