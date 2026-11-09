ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Orders Procurement of 1,000 AC Electric Buses For Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has ordered the procurement of 1,000 new air-conditioned electric buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai as part of efforts to modernise public transport and promote environmentally friendly mobility.

According to a government statement, the buses will be procured under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model during the current financial year. The Chief Minister has also sanctioned ₹500 crore for developing the electrical and mechanical infrastructure required at MTC depots to operate the new fleet. The MTC officially revived the tender for these 1,000 AC electric buses and is working to put another batch of 620 electric buses on the road by December 2026.

The initiative aims to provide Chennai residents with a safer, more comfortable and eco-friendly public transport service while reducing vehicular emissions.

The MTC currently operates 755 electric buses in Chennai, of which 355 are air-conditioned and 400 non-AC electric buses. This builds upon previous fleet additions, including earlier rollouts of AC electric buses across key routes like OMR, the airport, and Kilambakkam.

The government said the expansion would help modernise the city's public transport system, reduce environmental pollution and improve the commuting experience for passengers.