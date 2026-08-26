Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Efforts To Rescue 37 Tamils Stranded In Nepal Floods
According to the Kumbakonam-based Super Yatra Agency, 57 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had travelled to Nepal on a tour organised by the agency.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced that steps will be taken to rescue Tamils from the state who are reportedly stranded in Nepal amid flash floods and landslides.
According to the Kumbakonam-based Super Yatra Agency, 57 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had travelled to Nepal on a tour organised by the agency. The tourists are from Trichy, Chennai, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Puducherry, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Hosur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.
The group left for the Nepal tour in three vans on August 23. While travelling near the Nepal-China border, all three vehicles were reportedly caught in a landslide triggered by flooding.
Of the three vans, 20 people travelling in one vehicle managed to escape and were rescued. The status of the 37 people travelling in the other two vans remained unclear at the time of the report.
According to the Nepalese authorities, 15 people have been admitted to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Travel agency owner Sadiq Ali said information had been received from Nepal that 20 of the tourists were safe and that efforts were underway to locate the others.
Taluka officer Poongodi also said officials were attempting to establish contact with the tourists who had travelled to Nepal.
Chief Minister Vijay said senior Tamil Nadu government officials in New Delhi had been directed to take all necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the missing tourists and provide assistance to those affected. “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news that many Indians, including Tamils, have gone missing in the flash floods in Nepal,” Vijay said in a statement.
He said the state government was coordinating with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to obtain information about the tourists from Tamil Nadu and take urgent steps to ensure their safety.
Emergency contact numbers have also been issued to help Tamils stranded in Nepal and their relatives in Tamil Nadu seek assistance if required.
The Tamil Nadu government is continuing efforts to establish the whereabouts of those still unaccounted for and coordinate with authorities in Nepal for their rescue.
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