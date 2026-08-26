ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Efforts To Rescue 37 Tamils Stranded In Nepal Floods

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced that steps will be taken to rescue Tamils from the state who are reportedly stranded in Nepal amid flash floods and landslides.

According to the Kumbakonam-based Super Yatra Agency, 57 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had travelled to Nepal on a tour organised by the agency. The tourists are from Trichy, Chennai, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Puducherry, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Hosur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

The group left for the Nepal tour in three vans on August 23. While travelling near the Nepal-China border, all three vehicles were reportedly caught in a landslide triggered by flooding.

Of the three vans, 20 people travelling in one vehicle managed to escape and were rescued. The status of the 37 people travelling in the other two vans remained unclear at the time of the report.

According to the Nepalese authorities, 15 people have been admitted to a local hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Travel agency owner Sadiq Ali said information had been received from Nepal that 20 of the tourists were safe and that efforts were underway to locate the others.