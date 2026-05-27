ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Nirmala Sitharaman, Seeks Funds For Metro Projects And Key Infrastructure

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought financial support from the Centre for major infrastructure projects across the state, including Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore, Hosur and Madurai.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Vijay requested budgetary allocations for Tamil Nadu’s development, with a focus on ports, highways, railway projects and industrial corridors. He stressed that these investments are essential to sustain the state's economic growth.

Vijay also urged the Union government to establish Institutes of National Importance in Tamil Nadu to further strengthen the state’s educational ecosystem.

According to sources, the Chief Minister said there is need for Metro Rail connectivity in Hosur, Coimbatore and Madurai as the three cities play an important role in Tamil Nadu’s economic and industrial development. He requested the Centre to allocate the necessary funds for these projects.