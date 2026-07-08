Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Makes Surprise Visit To Egmore Children's Hospital, Orders Better Healthcare Services
During the visit, Vijay enquired about the medical care being provided to mothers and children admitted to the hospital.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore to review healthcare services and assess patient facilities.
After completing official engagements at the State Secretariat, Vijay made an unannounced inspection of the Government Children's Hospital, Egmore, where he visited various departments and interacted with doctors, patients and their families.
Vijay enquired about the medical care being provided to mothers and children admitted to the hospital. He also interacted with mothers, asked about their well-being and held several infants during his visit.
The Chief Minister later held discussions with obstetricians and reviewed maternal and child healthcare services, obstetric care facilities, medical equipment, and the overall quality of treatment being provided to patients.
He instructed officials to ensure faster and better-quality healthcare services and directed hospital authorities to maintain cleanliness across the premises.
This is the same hospital where Vijay himself was born. The CM was accompanied by Public Health Minister Arunraj and senior government officials.
"As soon as the complaint came to our notice, we informed the hospital authorities and personally reviewed the facilities. The Chief Minister had long intended to visit this hospital, and following the complaint, he decided to inspect it himself," the minister Arunraj said.
He further clarified, "We cannot deny that such allegations exist. We have instructed all government hospitals that such practices must not occur. The government's directive is clear that any employee found demanding money from patients will face immediate action. If the person is a contract employee, they will be dismissed once the allegations are verified.”
The minister said the Chief Minister has made it clear that the government's objective is to ensure honest governance and transparent administration, especially in public healthcare institutions that primarily serve economically weaker sections. Arunraj said anyone who is asking to pay money for treatment at a government hospital can be reported on the state health helpline 104 and the action will be taken.
He also said that access to clean toilets, safe drinking water and other basic amenities is a fundamental right of patients, and the government is continuously upgrading hospital infrastructure.
Clarifying concerns over health insurance, the minister said possessing an insurance card is not mandatory to receive treatment at government hospitals. "Every citizen has the right to receive medical care. No patient can be denied treatment simply because they do not have an insurance card," he said.
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