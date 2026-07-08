ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Makes Surprise Visit To Egmore Children's Hospital, Orders Better Healthcare Services

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore to review healthcare services and assess patient facilities.

After completing official engagements at the State Secretariat, Vijay made an unannounced inspection of the Government Children's Hospital, Egmore, where he visited various departments and interacted with doctors, patients and their families.

Vijay enquired about the medical care being provided to mothers and children admitted to the hospital. He also interacted with mothers, asked about their well-being and held several infants during his visit.

The Chief Minister later held discussions with obstetricians and reviewed maternal and child healthcare services, obstetric care facilities, medical equipment, and the overall quality of treatment being provided to patients.

He instructed officials to ensure faster and better-quality healthcare services and directed hospital authorities to maintain cleanliness across the premises.

This is the same hospital where Vijay himself was born. The CM was accompanied by Public Health Minister Arunraj and senior government officials.