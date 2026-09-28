Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay launches 'Thai Maman' Gold Ring Scheme For Government Hospital Newborns
The scheme is intended to recognise newborns, celebrate motherhood and childbirth, encourage institutional deliveries and strengthen public confidence in government healthcare services.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the state government's ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring) scheme, under which eligible babies born in government hospitals will receive one-gram gold rings.
The scheme was formally launched at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where Vijay presented gold rings to newborns. Mothers accompanying the babies also interacted with the Chief Minister and took photographs with him during the event.
Under the scheme, children born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals from June 22, 2026 are eligible for the benefit. The first phase covers 1.28 lakh one-gram gold rings, each carrying a unique serial number and supplied in tamper-proof packaging.
The government has allocated ₹755.83 crore for the scheme in the current year. Tamil Nadu records around 7.8 lakh births annually, of which about 4.2 lakh deliveries take place in government hospitals, according to government data cited in reports.
Who Is Eligible And How Scheme Will Work
For babies born between June 22 and the formal launch, the government has arranged distribution through 107 hub centres across the state to clear the backlog. The initial rollout provides for distribution to around 100 babies per day at each hub.
From the launch date, eligible babies born in government hospitals will receive the ring before leaving the hospital, according to the state government's plan.
The scheme is intended to recognise newborns, celebrate motherhood and childbirth, encourage institutional deliveries and strengthen public confidence in government healthcare services. The name of the scheme refers to the traditional role of the maternal uncle in Tamil families.
The eligibility process includes requirements relating to the mother's Tamil Nadu residency and registration under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system, with an RCH ID.
The first phase is being rolled out across the state, with Chengalpattu and Tiruppur excluded from the initial implementation because of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the October 6 Assembly by-elections.
Vijay's Madurai Visit
The launch marks Vijay's first reported official engagement in Madurai since taking office as Chief Minister on May 10, 2026.
Vijay visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple and offered prayers. His visit comes shortly after the temple's Maha Kumbabhishekam held on September 17.
The Tamil Nadu government had originally planned to launch the gold-ring scheme on September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, but the programme was subsequently postponed and shifted to Monday (September 28).
Also read
Cop Clings To Roof Of Moving Car To Arrest 3 Smugglers In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Govt Revokes Controversial Order Exempting Law And Order Dept From RTI Ambit After Backlash
₹755-Crore Thanga Mothiram Tender: Joyalukkas Emerges Lowest Bidder With One-Paisa Bid; AIADMK Raises Questions