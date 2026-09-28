ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay launches 'Thai Maman' Gold Ring Scheme For Government Hospital Newborns

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the state government's ‘Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram’ (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring) scheme, under which eligible babies born in government hospitals will receive one-gram gold rings.

The scheme was formally launched at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where Vijay presented gold rings to newborns. Mothers accompanying the babies also interacted with the Chief Minister and took photographs with him during the event.

Under the scheme, children born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals from June 22, 2026 are eligible for the benefit. The first phase covers 1.28 lakh one-gram gold rings, each carrying a unique serial number and supplied in tamper-proof packaging.

The government has allocated ₹755.83 crore for the scheme in the current year. Tamil Nadu records around 7.8 lakh births annually, of which about 4.2 lakh deliveries take place in government hospitals, according to government data cited in reports.

Who Is Eligible And How Scheme Will Work

For babies born between June 22 and the formal launch, the government has arranged distribution through 107 hub centres across the state to clear the backlog. The initial rollout provides for distribution to around 100 babies per day at each hub.

From the launch date, eligible babies born in government hospitals will receive the ring before leaving the hospital, according to the state government's plan.

Mothers accompanying the babies interacting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. (ETV Bharat)

The scheme is intended to recognise newborns, celebrate motherhood and childbirth, encourage institutional deliveries and strengthen public confidence in government healthcare services. The name of the scheme refers to the traditional role of the maternal uncle in Tamil families.