ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Launches ‘Nalam TN’ Health Portal, Appoints 2,144 Healthcare Personnel

Vijay also dedicated new medical buildings and modern healthcare equipment worth Rs 139.47 crore to the public. He issued appointment orders to 2,144 healthcare personnel, including 751 doctors and 1,393 health inspectors selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.

During the event, representatives of various organisations handed over financial assistance for government medical colleges under the Social Responsibility Fund initiative.

The chief minister also unveiled the portal's logo at a function held at the Presidency College auditorium in Chennai. According to the government, the platform has been developed to improve the infrastructure and services of government hospitals while enabling transparent public contributions through the Social Responsibility Fund.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday launched the 'Nalam TN' portal, a digital portal aimed at providing access to government health services through a single website and strengthening the state's public healthcare system.

The chief minister personally presented an appointment order to Dr Prashanthi, who was selected under the differently-abled category, and congratulated her during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister Arunraj described the occasion as a landmark day for the state’s healthcare sector and urged the newly appointed doctors and health inspectors to provide compassionate care to patients.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Launches ‘Nalam TN’ Health Portal (ETV Bharat)

"A true leader is not one who sits in a chair of power and issues orders, but one who takes a seat in the hearts of the people and acts by understanding their suffering. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay, who is acting with humanity, love and compassion, what is currently happening in Tamil Nadu is an empire of love, and no one can change this," he said.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Launches ‘Nalam TN’ Health Portal (ETV Bharat)

The Health Minister further said, "Medicine is not only a science but also a service of humanity. Speaking kindly to patients will give them hope of curing half of their diseases. The appointed doctors and health inspectors should provide treatment combined with love and compassion, so as to maintain the trust of the poor and simple people who come to government hospitals."

Furthermore, Nilam TN is a non-profit organisation created for the development of government hospitals. Through this, businesses, businessmen and the public have been provided with the facility to donate directly to the government hospital of their choice with complete transparency, he said.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Launches ‘Nalam TN’ Health Portal (ETV Bharat)

The programme began with the rendition of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and concluded with the national anthem. Unlike some earlier events, Vande Mataram was not sung before the national anthem.

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