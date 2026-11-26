Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Introduces 15-Day Paternity Leave For Male Government Employees
While female government employees are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave, the government has now extended a 15-day leave provision to married male employees.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued an order granting 15 days of paternity leave to married male government employees, marking the first such provision in the State.
The decision follows requests from male government employees seeking leave to support their spouses and care for newborn children during the maternity period.
The government order states that the period surrounding childbirth is crucial for both the mother and the infant, making the father's physical and emotional support important. It also highlights the need for fathers to share childcare and family responsibilities.
News Alert! Male employees will get 15 days' paternity leave: Tamil Nadu govt Male govt staff may avail the paternity leave, 15 days prior to child birth or within 6 months following birth: Tamil Nadu govt https://t.co/CmvKw3peSq— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2026
While female government employees in Tamil Nadu are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave, the government has now extended a 15-day leave provision to married male employees.
The six month old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led Tamil Nadu government joins states like Kerala, Sikkim, and Haryana in offering paternity leave to government staff.
The paternity leave can be availed either 15 days before the expected date of delivery or at any time within six months of the child's birth, the order said.
தமிழ்நாடு அரசில் பணிபுரியும் ஆண் பணியாளர்களுக்கு முதன்முறையாக தந்தையர் மகப்பேறுகால விடுப்பு (Paternity Leave) அளித்து மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் அறிவிப்பு #CMJosephVijay https://t.co/AyZXE3i1Cb— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 26, 2026
CM Vijay also announced the significant move for married male government staff on his official X handle.
The government said the measure was intended to encourage fathers' active participation in childcare and provide physical and emotional support to mothers during the period surrounding childbirth.
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