ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Introduces 15-Day Paternity Leave For Male Government Employees

TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued the order granting 15 days of paternity leave follows requests from male government employees seeking leave to support their spouses and care for newborn children during the maternity period. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued an order granting 15 days of paternity leave to married male government employees, marking the first such provision in the State.

The decision follows requests from male government employees seeking leave to support their spouses and care for newborn children during the maternity period.

The government order states that the period surrounding childbirth is crucial for both the mother and the infant, making the father's physical and emotional support important. It also highlights the need for fathers to share childcare and family responsibilities.

While female government employees in Tamil Nadu are entitled to 365 days of maternity leave, the government has now extended a 15-day leave provision to married male employees.

The six month old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led Tamil Nadu government joins states like Kerala, Sikkim, and Haryana in offering paternity leave to government staff.

The paternity leave can be availed either 15 days before the expected date of delivery or at any time within six months of the child's birth, the order said.

CM Vijay also announced the significant move for married male government staff on his official X handle.