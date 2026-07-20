ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Holds Top-Level Meeting On Mekedatu Dam, Action To Safeguard Cauvery Water Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chiaring an urgent high-level meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday chaired an urgent high-level meeting at the Secretariat here to discuss the state's legal and administrative strategy against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Dam project, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery waters.

The meeting came amid renewed concerns over Karnataka's efforts to move forward with the controversial project, which Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed, arguing that it would adversely affect downstream water availability.

Earlier in the day, Vijay chaired separate review meetings on the Tourism and Arts & Culture Department and the Water Resources Department before convening a special consultation with legal experts and members of the Cauvery Technical Committee.

According to official sources, the discussions focused on the legal options available to challenge the Mekedatu project if Karnataka proceeds with its implementation. The meeting also reviewed measures to ensure compliance with the Cauvery water-sharing arrangements and examined the state's future course of action before the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).