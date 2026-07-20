Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Holds Top-Level Meeting On Mekedatu Dam, Action To Safeguard Cauvery Water Rights
They discussed the impact of inadequate water releases from Karnataka to Mettur Dam and implications of Mekedatu reservoir on TN's irrigation and drinking water requirements.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday chaired an urgent high-level meeting at the Secretariat here to discuss the state's legal and administrative strategy against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Dam project, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery waters.
The meeting came amid renewed concerns over Karnataka's efforts to move forward with the controversial project, which Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed, arguing that it would adversely affect downstream water availability.
Earlier in the day, Vijay chaired separate review meetings on the Tourism and Arts & Culture Department and the Water Resources Department before convening a special consultation with legal experts and members of the Cauvery Technical Committee.
According to official sources, the discussions focused on the legal options available to challenge the Mekedatu project if Karnataka proceeds with its implementation. The meeting also reviewed measures to ensure compliance with the Cauvery water-sharing arrangements and examined the state's future course of action before the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
Officials also discussed the impact of inadequate water releases from Karnataka to the Mettur Dam and the implications of the proposed Mekedatu reservoir on Tamil Nadu's irrigation and drinking water requirements.
The government reiterated that it would take all necessary legal and administrative steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery river and protect the interests of farmers and the people dependent on its waters.
The meeting was attended by Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Energy and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar, Chief Secretary Dr M Saikumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Dr Satyapratta Sahu, Law Secretary P Sumathi, Cauvery Technical Committee Chairman R Subramanian, and other senior government officials.
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