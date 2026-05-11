ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Gets Z+ Security Cover

Chennai: A day after assuming charges, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday was accorded Z+ category security cover, comprising central armed personnel.

Under the security arrangement, a contingent of 55 central security personnel will provide round-the-clock protection to Vijay. The setup also includes commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG). All members of this security force will be armed with state-of-the-art MP5 submachine guns. Additionally, a bulletproof vehicle and a pilot car have been provided to ensure the safety of Vijay, who used to get Y category security.

The Z+ category is the highest level of security provided to VIPs. This security cover is extended to leaders and prominent politicians who face threats to their lives. It entails the deployment of 36 commandos, state-of-the-art weaponry, and a bulletproof vehicle.

Vijay attended the first session of the 17th legislative assembly on Monday, where newly elected MLAs took the oath. It was presided over by Pro-tem Speaker Karuppiah. Vijay took his oath as the MLA for the Perambur constituency, followed by the TVK ministers, the Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, and former ministers.

The Assembly session assumes significance as it marks the formal beginning of the new government headed by Vijay after the dramatic electoral verdict that brought TVK to power for the first time.