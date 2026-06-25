Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Flags Off Govt Buses, Takes Surprise Ride On Perambur Route
Vijay travelled from Secretariat to Lighthouse before returning on the same bus.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Thursday inaugurated the services of 300 new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation at the Chennai Secretariat and surprised onlookers by boarding a public bus bound for Perambur, his Assembly constituency.
The CM flagged off 164 diesel buses and 136 CNG buses procured at a cost of Rs 127.21 crore. Following the launch, he boarded the bus "29A", which operates between Anna Square and Perambur, and travelled along the route.
After boarding the bus, Vijay greeted the driver and conductor, purchased a ticket and interacted with the bus staff during the journey. He was also seen recording videos of the trip on his mobile phone. He also invited the conductor to sit nearby and conversed with him cheerfully throughout the journey.
The Chief Minister travelled from the Secretariat via Kamarajar Salai to the Lighthouse before returning on the same bus. Earlier he test-drove vehicles during the inauguration of vehicles of Health Department. Similarly, he drove patrol vehicles while launching the "Singappen" scheme.
Transport Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and senior government officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the event. Political observers viewed his decision to travel on a bus heading to Perambur—the constituency from which he was elected—as significant.
According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, the government has been expanding public transport through new routes, restoration of discontinued services, and replacement of ageing buses.
Of the 300 buses launched, 65 have been allocated to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, while the remaining buses have been distributed among the Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam and Madurai divisions of the State Transport Corporation.
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