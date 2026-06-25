ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Flags Off Govt Buses, Takes Surprise Ride On Perambur Route

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Thursday inaugurated the services of 300 new buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation at the Chennai Secretariat and surprised onlookers by boarding a public bus bound for Perambur, his Assembly constituency.

The CM flagged off 164 diesel buses and 136 CNG buses procured at a cost of Rs 127.21 crore. Following the launch, he boarded the bus "29A", which operates between Anna Square and Perambur, and travelled along the route.

After boarding the bus, Vijay greeted the driver and conductor, purchased a ticket and interacted with the bus staff during the journey. He was also seen recording videos of the trip on his mobile phone. He also invited the conductor to sit nearby and conversed with him cheerfully throughout the journey.

The Chief Minister travelled from the Secretariat via Kamarajar Salai to the Lighthouse before returning on the same bus. Earlier he test-drove vehicles during the inauguration of vehicles of Health Department. Similarly, he drove patrol vehicles while launching the "Singappen" scheme.