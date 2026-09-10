ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Departs For London From Chennai Airport, Does Not Use Gate Meant For VVIPs

Chennai: To attract industrial investments to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay left Chennai for London at around 9 PM tonight.

Sources said Vijay left for London take via gate 2, which is used by the common passengers. Vijay did not go via Gate6, which is used by the VVIPs.

In a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, it was stated that "The Tamil Nadu government is working with the main objective of making Tamil Nadu the premier investment-friendly hub in Asia. Within 100 days of taking charge of the government led by Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay, the Tamil Nadu government has signed MoUs worth more than one lakh crore rupees through the successful Tamil Nadu Investors' Conference 2026."

Multinational companies from various European countries have proposed investment projects worth about Rs. 8,491 crore. These are expected to generate employment for about 5,690 people. This shows the increasing interest and confidence of investors in Tamil Nadu in the investment markets, the statement said.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force on 15.07.2026, has further strengthened these initiatives. Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states to implement the agreement, with exports from Chennai on the very first day of its implementation. Tamil Nadu has strong industrial capabilities in various manufacturing and service sectors. This agreement has opened up various new opportunities in these sectors. In particular, the sectors of textiles and garments, leather and footwear, auto parts, engineering products and electronics are well positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the UK market, it said.