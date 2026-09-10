Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Departs For London From Chennai Airport, Does Not Use Gate Meant For VVIPs
Vijay, who is also the TVK chief, left for London take via gate 2, which is used by the common passengers.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Chennai: To attract industrial investments to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay left Chennai for London at around 9 PM tonight.
Sources said Vijay left for London take via gate 2, which is used by the common passengers. Vijay did not go via Gate6, which is used by the VVIPs.
In a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, it was stated that "The Tamil Nadu government is working with the main objective of making Tamil Nadu the premier investment-friendly hub in Asia. Within 100 days of taking charge of the government led by Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay, the Tamil Nadu government has signed MoUs worth more than one lakh crore rupees through the successful Tamil Nadu Investors' Conference 2026."
Multinational companies from various European countries have proposed investment projects worth about Rs. 8,491 crore. These are expected to generate employment for about 5,690 people. This shows the increasing interest and confidence of investors in Tamil Nadu in the investment markets, the statement said.
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force on 15.07.2026, has further strengthened these initiatives. Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states to implement the agreement, with exports from Chennai on the very first day of its implementation. Tamil Nadu has strong industrial capabilities in various manufacturing and service sectors. This agreement has opened up various new opportunities in these sectors. In particular, the sectors of textiles and garments, leather and footwear, auto parts, engineering products and electronics are well positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the UK market, it said.
The agreement provides for the acquisition of joint venture partners and the creation of new opportunities for technical cooperation and investments. British companies have long had a significant presence in Tamil Nadu in sectors including engineering, financial services and technology. Many of these companies have set up manufacturing plants and Global Competence Centres (GCCs) in Tamil Nadu. Further strengthening these ties, expanding the operations of existing companies and attracting new investments in advanced manufacturing, vehicles and electric vehicles, electronics and Global Competence Centres (GCCs) are the main objectives of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s visit to the UK. This will create opportunities for high-quality employment in Tamil Nadu, the statement added.
Building on the already strong automotive and electric vehicle manufacturing environment in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister has announced under Rule No. 110 of the Legislative Assembly that a world-class 'Motor Sports City' will be set up in the state. In order to take forward this announcement, it would be useful to visit the world's leading motorsports infrastructure facilities and learn about their best practices. As part of this, a visit to the famous 'Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit' is planned.
This will provide a detailed understanding of the circuit design, safety systems and best practices for the efficient and commercial operation of such complexes, as well as opportunities in motorsports infrastructure, sports tourism and related specialty automotive industries.
The delegation includes Public Works and Sports Development Minister Adhav Arjuna, Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Meganatha Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of the Industrial Guidance Institute Deepak Jacob, among others, the statement said.