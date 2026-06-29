ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Calls For Drug-Free State, Zero Compromise On Women's Safety

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday urged IAS and IPS officers to work towards creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu and ensure strict enforcement of law and order, with special emphasis on women's safety and grievance redressal.

Addressing district collectors and police officials at a conference held at the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai in the Secretariat, Vijay said officers must act impartially and take swift legal action against offenders, irrespective of their status or influence.

"Regardless of who the offenders are or how high-ranking they may be, immediate and swift action must be taken in accordance with the law. At the same time, care should be taken to ensure that no innocent person is affected," he said.

The Chief Minister directed district collectors to hold online meetings before public grievance redressal sessions and conduct regular interactions with farmers, fisherfolk and persons with disabilities.

He stressed that officials should listen to people's grievances with empathy and provide prompt solutions. "A District Collector’s job is not limited to receiving petitions. Continuous monitoring and follow-up are equally important. Resolving grievances is far more important than merely hearing them," Vijay said.

The Chief Minister said that there could be "no compromise" on women's safety and instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to make special arrangements to ensure their protection.

He also called for increased attention to the safety of students and children, and directed officials to monitor shops near schools and crack down on drug-related activities. "Individuals involved in drug-related offences must be arrested immediately and prosecuted to ensure appropriate punishment," he said.

He said that law enforcement alone cannot eliminate the drug menace and that the equal attention must be given to reduce demand for narcotics. He directed the Health Department to organise de-addiction camps across all districts and asked drug inspectors, food safety officers, and excise officials to actively participate in anti-drug efforts.