Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Rs 134.83 Cr Kuruvai Package For Paddy Farmers
The package covers the Cauvery delta districts—Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam—as well as non-Cauvery delta districts, to help farmers raise the Kuruvai
Published : June 12, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a Rs 134.83 crore Kuruvai special package for paddy growers to mitigate the impact of the delayed southwest monsoon, which has deferred the customary opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 for irrigation.
The package covers the Cauvery delta districts—Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam—as well as non-Cauvery delta districts, to help farmers raise the Kuruvai, a short-duration paddy crop sown in June and harvested in September. It would also help farmers raise the 120-day crop during the Kar and Sornavari seasons, which begin in April and May, respectively.
Normally, the Mettur reservoir is opened on June 12 every year to facilitate agricultural operations. However, with the weather office forecasting below-normal rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, the southwest monsoon has been severely delayed.
"The water level in the Mettur dam currently stands at 79.56 feet, and as a result, there is no possibility of opening the sluice gates today," a government release said.
While the delayed water release has restricted the standard cultivation of five lakh acres in the Cauvery delta, state officials estimate that up to 3.55 lakh acres can still be cultivated using groundwater filter points.
To mitigate the impact of erratic rainfall, the state government has allocated the Rs 134.83 crore package between delta and non-delta district farmers—earmarking Rs 77.50 crore for delta farmers to take up cultivation through filter points, and the remaining Rs 57.33 crore for non-delta district ryots.
"The Kuruvai special package is designed to safeguard our farmers' livelihood despite the challenges posed by current weather patterns. It will increase productivity and strengthen the food security of Tamil Nadu," the release quoted the CM as saying.
The scheme focuses on increasing farm income and productivity through technological intervention, resource subsidies, and incentives, providing bio-fertilisers, paddy micronutrient fertilisers, and seed distribution subsidies.
Further, to ensure smooth irrigation through borewells and filter points, the government has guaranteed 18 hours of uninterrupted three-phase electricity daily for the farming community.
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