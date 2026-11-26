ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Paternity Leave For Male Govt Employees

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days of paternity leave for male government employees. This is the first time the state has granted men such a privilege.

"Male government staff may avail 15 days paternity leave and they may either go on leave 15 days prior to child birth or within 6 months following the birth of the child," the government said in an official release.