ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Crop Loan Waiver For Farmers Borrowing From Cooperative Banks

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a crop loan waiver for farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks. The announcement has come with a relief to over 14 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

According to an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the decision was taken during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Sunday, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting was attended by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth, Cooperation Minister Gandhiraj, Finance, Planning and Development Minister Maria Wilson, along with senior officials.

The government said the decision was made in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s Model Operational Guidelines for Government Debt Waiver Schemes dated November 28, 2025. The guidelines require governments to settle the full waiver amount within 45 to 60 days. Considering the state’s financial position and available resources, the Chief Minister approved the waiver despite what the government described as “challenging financial circumstances”.

Under the scheme, crop loans taken from cooperative banks between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026 will be eligible for relief.