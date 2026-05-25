Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Crop Loan Waiver For Farmers Borrowing From Cooperative Banks
The decision was taken during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Sunday, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 11:23 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a crop loan waiver for farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks. The announcement has come with a relief to over 14 lakh beneficiaries across the state.
According to an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the decision was taken during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Sunday, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting was attended by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth, Cooperation Minister Gandhiraj, Finance, Planning and Development Minister Maria Wilson, along with senior officials.
The government said the decision was made in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s Model Operational Guidelines for Government Debt Waiver Schemes dated November 28, 2025. The guidelines require governments to settle the full waiver amount within 45 to 60 days. Considering the state’s financial position and available resources, the Chief Minister approved the waiver despite what the government described as “challenging financial circumstances”.
Under the scheme, crop loans taken from cooperative banks between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026 will be eligible for relief.
As per the announcement:
- Farmers with crop loans up to Rs 50,000 will receive a full waiver.
- Those with loans between ₹Rs 0,000 and Rs 60,000 will receive a waiver of Rs 40,000.
- Loans between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 will get a waiver of Rs 30,000.
- Loans between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 will get Rs 20,000 relief.
- Loans between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 will receive Rs 10,000 relief.
- Farmers with loans above Rs 1 lakh will receive Rs 5,000 as waiver support.
In addition, other large-scale farmers who availed crop loans through cooperative banks will also receive a waiver of Rs 5,000 each, the government said.
The Tamil Nadu government said the measure would help farmers secure fresh credit ahead of the upcoming cultivation season and ease their financial burden.
A total of 14,22,555 farmers are expected to benefit under the scheme. The state government said the decision will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 2,044.46 crore from the exchequer.
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