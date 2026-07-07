ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Addresses Leadership Gap, Faculty Shortage In State-Run Carsities

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed the officials to expedite the process of selecting and appointing Vice Chancellors to 15 universities and resolve the long-pending issue of vacancies in teaching positions in the state-run universities, an official said on Tuesday.

Aiming to resolve the problems afflicting the state varsities, Vijay chaired a high-level consultative meeting with Higher Education Minister P Vishwanathan and senior officials at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Vijay discussed the fiscal health of those universities and stressed the need to fill the leadership gaps urgently. He also discussed ways to improve the academic standards of the varsities, according to the official.