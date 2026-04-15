ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Stalin Convenes Emergency Meeting Of DMK MPs Today To Discuss Repercussions Due To Delimitation

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has convened an emergency meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs at 11 am on Wednesday to discuss the repercussions Tamil Nadu is likely to face due to the delimitation exercise.

The emergency meeting will be held by Stalin via video conference from Dharmapuri, amid his busy electioneering schedule, PTI said, quoting party sources. The meeting would commence at 11 am, and the party line to be followed in Parliament on delimitation would be thrashed out, it added.

Key issues likely to be addressed include the impact on the state's political representation and concerns over fairness in the redistribution of parliamentary seats.

The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.

According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, seats would also be increased in the state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.