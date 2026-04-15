TN CM Stalin Convenes Emergency Meeting Of DMK MPs Today To Discuss Repercussions Due To Delimitation
Key issues likely to be addressed include the impact on the state's political representation and concerns over fairness in the redistribution of parliamentary seats.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has convened an emergency meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs at 11 am on Wednesday to discuss the repercussions Tamil Nadu is likely to face due to the delimitation exercise.
The emergency meeting will be held by Stalin via video conference from Dharmapuri, amid his busy electioneering schedule, PTI said, quoting party sources. The meeting would commence at 11 am, and the party line to be followed in Parliament on delimitation would be thrashed out, it added.
Key issues likely to be addressed include the impact on the state's political representation and concerns over fairness in the redistribution of parliamentary seats.
The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.
According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming special sitting of Parliament, seats would also be increased in the state and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.
MK Stalin, along with several other opposition leaders, has flagged that the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, does not increase the seats in the Lok Sabha on a pro-rata basis and will allegedly shrink the representation of southern states in the House.
Earlier on Tuesday, MK Stalin issued a strong warning to the Central government over the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the Union government intends to "bulldoze" a Constitutional amendment without proper consultation with states. He said Tamil Nadu would launch a massive agitation if the state's interests are harmed or if southern states are disproportionately affected.
In a video statement, CM Stalin said, "This video serves two purposes: to speak about the grave danger that has now reached the very doorstep of Tamil Nadu, and to issue a clear warning to the Union BJP government. Even amidst the relentless pace of election campaigning, this duty cannot be set aside."
"The day after tomorrow, on April 16, a special session of Parliament is being convened. More accurately, it is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In this session, the Union government intends to bulldoze through a Constitutional amendment on delimitation," he claimed.
The Chief Minister further said Tamil Nadu and other southern states had earlier followed population control and family planning measures as advised by the Centre, but were now facing potential consequences for it. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has demanded a pro-rata basis increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha. (With Agency Inputs)
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