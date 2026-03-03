Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 2,000 Special Fund For Marginalised Beneficiaries
The Chief Minister said the move was in response to growing requests from vulnerable sections of society who sought additional financial assistance.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government has credited a special fund of Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of 37.79 lakh people from the marginalised sections of society. Responding to requests for additional support for the elderly, widows, aged transgenders and persons with disabilities, today the government has provided Rs 2,000 over and above their existing monthly pensions, Stalin said in a social media post.
The funding follows the distribution of a Rs 2,000 special summer package provided for women in February under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.
Taking to X, Stalin said, “The summer special package of Rs 2,000 provided to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam has received widespread acclaim, and alongside that, demands have arisen to extend such special financial aid to the elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities who live on the fringes of society and are currently receiving the government's monthly pension assistance”.
According to CM, the government has transferred the special assistance package of Rs 3,200 to 29.29 lakh beneficiaries comprising senior citizens and widows, who were receiving benefits under various social security schemes in the state.
To the 5.92 lakh people with disabilities, the government distributed Rs 3,500 each and to the 2.58 lakh families of the persons with disabilities who were receiving maintenance assistance, a sum of Rs 4,000 was credited into their bank accounts on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister also said that a total of 1,62,900 families are being provided with a fishing ban allowance of Rs. 8,000 per family for the period from April to June. Similarly, tea farmers are being provided with a support price of Rs. 8.53 crore for green tea leaves purchased through 15 cooperative tea factories. The support, at Rs 2,000 per kilogram, is expected to benefit 14,870 tea farmers in the Nilgiris district.
“I once again promise - we will not leave anyone behind in the development journey of Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.
