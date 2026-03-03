ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 2,000 Special Fund For Marginalised Beneficiaries

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government has credited a special fund of Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of 37.79 lakh people from the marginalised sections of society. Responding to requests for additional support for the elderly, widows, aged transgenders and persons with disabilities, today the government has provided Rs 2,000 over and above their existing monthly pensions, Stalin said in a social media post.

The funding follows the distribution of a Rs 2,000 special summer package provided for women in February under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

Taking to X, Stalin said, “The summer special package of Rs 2,000 provided to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam has received widespread acclaim, and alongside that, demands have arisen to extend such special financial aid to the elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities who live on the fringes of society and are currently receiving the government's monthly pension assistance”.