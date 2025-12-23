ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Writes To S Jaishankar Over 12 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

MK Stalin. ( ETV Bharat )

Ramanathapuram: Following the arrest of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate action to secure the release of the arrested fishermen and their boats. More than 2,500 fishermen from the Rameswaram fishing harbour went to sea in over 300 trawlers on Monday morning. They were fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar around 2 am on Tuesday. During the period, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were on patrol, arrested 12 fishermen along with a trawler belonging to Jothibasu from Thangachimadam. They were taken to the Talaimannar naval base. A ​​spokesperson for the Sri Lankan Navy said that they were interrogated there and then handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officials. Fishermen's Demand