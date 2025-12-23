Stalin Writes To S Jaishankar Over 12 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy
Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: Following the arrest of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate action to secure the release of the arrested fishermen and their boats.
More than 2,500 fishermen from the Rameswaram fishing harbour went to sea in over 300 trawlers on Monday morning. They were fishing between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar around 2 am on Tuesday.
During the period, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were on patrol, arrested 12 fishermen along with a trawler belonging to Jothibasu from Thangachimadam. They were taken to the Talaimannar naval base. A spokesperson for the Sri Lankan Navy said that they were interrogated there and then handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department officials.
Fishermen's Demand
With Christmas and New Year celebrations approaching, the arrest of 12 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is deeply distressing, according to locals. The fishermen’s families have appealed to the Centre to take immediate action to release the arrested fishermen and the seized boat on humanitarian grounds.
Chief Minister's letter
In this context, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting him to take steps to secure the release of the arrested fishermen. In the letter, he stated, ‘Twelve fishermen from Ramanathapuram district have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy today. The continuous arrests of fishermen and seizure of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy severely impacts the livelihood of the fishermen.’ This is causing immense hardship and distress among the coastal fishing communities of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the Union Government should take steps to convene a joint working group or fisherman-level talks soon to arrive at a permanent and mutually acceptable solution to this long-standing problem.”
Currently, 248 fishing boats and 62 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are in the custody of the Sri Lankan government. Stalin has requested that necessary steps be taken to prevent further arrests by the navy and to secure the immediate release of all fishermen and their fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody. At present, the Jaishankar is on an official visit to Sri Lanka.