Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Sets Target Of 200 Seats For DMK In 2026 Assembly Elections

CM MK Stalin at the launch of second phase of 'My Booth-Victory Booth' in Mylapore ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said Tamil Nadu will always remain out of Delhi's control, which he said "has always been arrogant".

Launching the second phase of the initiative, 'My Booth–Victory Booth', he said his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagan (DMK) has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. The initiative, he said aims at involving all DMK members enthusiastically in their respective polling booths.

The second phase of 'My Booth-Victory Booth' began from Monday with Stalin launching it from Chennai's South West district. Attending the event held in Mylapore constituency in Chennai, he set a target of at least 440 votes for the booth. Executives and booth committee members participated and discussed strategies to achieve the target of 440 votes and filled it in the form and submitted it to the DMK leadership.