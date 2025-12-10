Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Sets Target Of 200 Seats For DMK In 2026 Assembly Elections
Stalin launched the second phase of 'My Booth-Victory Booth' for energizing booth level workers and increasing voters per booth in the state.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said Tamil Nadu will always remain out of Delhi's control, which he said "has always been arrogant".
Launching the second phase of the initiative, 'My Booth–Victory Booth', he said his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagan (DMK) has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. The initiative, he said aims at involving all DMK members enthusiastically in their respective polling booths.
The second phase of 'My Booth-Victory Booth' began from Monday with Stalin launching it from Chennai's South West district. Attending the event held in Mylapore constituency in Chennai, he set a target of at least 440 votes for the booth. Executives and booth committee members participated and discussed strategies to achieve the target of 440 votes and filled it in the form and submitted it to the DMK leadership.
During second phase of the campaign, the DMK will engage in an intensive campaign across Tamil Nadu for the next 30 days. The campaign will see a team of DMK's 78 district secretaries, 33 MPs, 124 MLAs and state and district committee members visit 68,463 polling booths.
The campaign is designed to energize and mobilize 6.8 lakh DMK booth committee members across Tamil Nadu. The campaign will involve DMK members at the grassroots level through street meetings, door-to-door discussions and voter verification in each polling booth.
'
எந்த ஷா வந்தாலென்ன? எத்தனை திட்டம் போட்டாலென்ன?— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) December 10, 2025
டெல்லி பாதுஷா என்ற நினைப்போடு தமிழ்நாட்டுக்கு வர நினைத்தால், ஒவ்வொரு வாக்குச்சாவடியிலும் எங்களது கருப்பு சிவப்புப் படை உங்களுக்குத் தக்க பாடம் புகட்டும்!
தமிழ்நாடு என்றைக்குமே ஆணவம் பிடித்த டெல்லிக்கு Out of Control தான்!… pic.twitter.com/k6R8qQRPHB
️All DMK cadres, including frontline leaders, have been advised to take steps to get more votes in their polling booths than in the 2021 Assembly elections.
In a post on X, Stalin said, "What if any Shah comes? What if he makes so many plans? If you want to come to Tamil Nadu with the idea of Delhi Badhusha, our black and red army will teach you a lesson at every polling booth. Tamil Nadu is out of control of Delhi, which has always been arrogant!"
Also Read